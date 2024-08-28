Caldwell First Nation and the Federal Government partner to upgrade the Hillman Marsh Southern Dyke and protect nearby communities

LEAMINGTON, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Caldwell First Nation is upgrading the Hillman Marshland's southern dyke to protect vulnerable lands, after an investment of over $15 million from the federal government.

A dyke is an embankment or barrier designed to prevent water from overflowing onto land. It is a crucial element for protecting low-lying areas from flooding, especially in regions prone to heavy rainfall, storm surges, or rising water levels. The community is reinforcing their dyke to prevent potential flooding of over 3440 hectares, which includes numerous buildings, businesses, and infrastructure on both First Nation and municipal land.

Making adaptation investments not only keeps communities safe but will also have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Quotes

"The improvements to the dyke in Hillman Marshland will provide Caldwell First Nation with better protection and safety from flooding. Climate change is a significant challenge for the community and the dyke will help combat erosion from more severe weather events."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Coming from a community that has experienced the devastation of flooding, I am proud to work with our federal government and local partners to deliver record flood mitigation funding to protect our communities across our region. The upgrades to Hillman Marshland's dyke are vital for protecting our community and farmland, as climate change has intensified flooding risks, making these enhancements crucial for safeguarding thousands of acres and ensuring the future resilience of our region."

Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh

"Protecting and stewarding lands and waters for the benefit of all beings, especially our citizens, is a priority for Caldwell First Nation. This dyke repair is one of many essential actions we are taking with our partners during this time when we are all experiencing the impacts of climate change in Southwestern Ontario,"

Chief Mary Duckworth, Caldwell First Nation

"We were able to create this opportunity because of the strong and mutually beneficial relationships we have fostered with Ontario First Nations Technical Services, Federal government, the municipality of Leamington, and the Essex Region Conservation Authority who join us in affirming the need to take action now to repair the dyke and ensure the safety of all who live nearby from floods and erosion."

Douglas Heil, Councillor, Caldwell First Nation

"The Municipality of Leamington is always appreciative of funding that improves the quality of life and safety of its residents, and the reinforcement of the southern dyke at Hillman Marshland is a critical step in the protection of our community. We are also proud to continue to support and partner with our friend and neighbour, Caldwell First Nation, in their stewardship of the lands on which we live, play and work."

Hilda MacDonald, Mayor, Municipality of Leamington

"We are pleased to be able to assist in facilitating this protection system partnering with the Federal Government, the Municipality of Leamington and most importantly, Caldwell First Nation and the local rate payers within this watershed basin area of the Hillman Marsh. We collectively have struggled for many years with attempting to mitigate the impacts of climate change and flood and erosion hazards on the Polders area and now, have fortunately, with the strong partnership of all of the above, have secured funding to proceed with a protection system that will be sustainable."

Tim Byrne, CAO/Secretary-Treasurer, Essex Region Conservation Authority

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing over $15 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.58 billion has been announced for 98 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for 98 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This program supports projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

Associated Links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Infrastructure in Ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

Folow us: @CaldwellFirstNation on YouTube

Web: https://www.caldwellfirstnation.ca

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Jo Rusu, Governance Executive, Caldwell First Nation, Phone: 519-329-2364, Email: [email protected]; Kelly Sfetkidis, Manager of Communications and Public Relations, 519-326-5761 ext. 1117; Danielle Breault Stuebing, Director, Communications & Outreach Services, 519-776-5209 ext.352, [email protected]