TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) Newsroom Diversity Survey is back for a fifth consecutive year.

"As diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are under attack south of the border, it is more important than ever to double down on our efforts to empower journalists of all backgrounds and identities," said Brent Jolly, CAJ president.

The CAJ is Canada’s largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing members across the country. The CAJ’s primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy. (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Journalists) Canadian Race Relations Foundation Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Journalists) Qlik Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Journalists)

"The CAJ's Newsroom Diversity Survey is a critical data collection project that serves as a mirror to reflect how newsrooms continue to strive to better reflect the voices of the communities they serve."

Previous versions of the Newsroom Diversity Survey can be found on our website: https://caj.ca/programs/diversity-survey/survey-results/

Last year's survey gathered data on 5,806 journalists working in 270 newsrooms.

For some findings from our 2024 survey, please visit: https://caj.ca/programs/diversity-survey/survey-results/survey-results-2024/

The deadline for newsrooms to complete the 2025 survey is June 18.

The Canadian Race Relations Foundation has generously provided six years of funding to strengthen the administration of the survey.

Qlik has kindly provided data analysis and an interactive website for every year of the survey since launch. Check out the 2024 site here .

This survey was also made possible through the support of numerous generous partners, including the News Leaders Association and the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec .

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For more information about the Newsroom Diversity Survey please contact: Brent Jolly, CAJ president, [email protected]