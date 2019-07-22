Caisse reaction to SNC-Lavalin statement

MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The deterioration of SNC-Lavalin's performance, as indicated in the Company's statement issued today, is a cause of growing concern for la Caisse. The situation of the Company requires decisive and timely action on the part of the Board.

We note the Company's intention to make changes to aspects of its strategy. For the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders, the new strategic direction must be comprehensive and capable of reversing the current unacceptable trend of the business. We also expect this strategy to be accompanied by a realistic plan for its execution.

La Caisse continues to believe that with the necessary changes in strategy and in execution, SNC-Lavalin has the capabilities to be a successful global business. We will continue to follow closely the Company's decisions over the coming weeks.

