MONTREAL, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Cain Lamarre team is delighted to rank 3rd among the 25 largest law firms in Quebec in the ranking made by Les Affaires.

In recent years, Cain Lamarre has seen substantial growth in both its team and the scope of projects it takes on, requiring a broader range of expertise. This growth has naturally unfolded across the eight territories where the Quebec offices are situated. The firm's robust team and diverse range of practices are fundamental to our identity and represent significant advantages that contribute to our success across Quebec.

"We are proud to receive this wonderful recognition, resulting from the collaboration between our teams of professionals and the trust of our clients. The growth of our 18 practice groups operating in our 14 business locations across Quebec is part of the firm's evolution plan and reflects Cain Lamarre's identity. We are specialists in Quebec's economies and industries," says Yvan Bujold, lawyer, partner, and president of Cain Lamarre.

In order to continue Cain Lamarre's growth in Montreal and to allow our cabinet to grow to its full potential, the firm has chosen to move its Montreal office to a strategic location in the city.

In line with its identity, the firm will soon take up residence in an iconic building in the city: the former Holt Renfrew building. It combines Art Deco architecture with welcoming work environments equipped with all the elements the workers of today and tomorrow dream of. The 1300 Sherbrooke will welcome the professionals and employees of the Montreal office as of summer 2024.

This ranking truly reflects Cain Lamarre's importance in the legal business world in Quebec.

About Cain Lamarre

Cain Lamarre brings together over 275 legal professionals, specializing in business law, real estate, environmental law, and Indigenous law, among others. Since its inception, the firm has been fully committed to its mission of providing excellent legal services and supporting its clients effectively.

