MONTREAL, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE Inc. has been included in the second edition of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on June 24th, 2025, and can be viewed on Time.com.

The World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 ranking recognizes leading companies in corporate social responsibility from around the globe. Companies were evaluated in more than 20 key performance indicators related to sustainability, such as compliance with international reporting standards, emissions, or commitment to goals and initiatives. Based on this multi-layered analysis, a score was determined for each company. Out of over 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies assessed, the top 500 were awarded based on revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence.

"Being named one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies by TIME and Statista is a tremendous honour and achievement for CAE," said Hélène V. Gagnon, Chief People and Sustainability Officer. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our dedication to making a positive impact globally and beyond our operations. It's a proud moment for all of us who believe in driving innovation responsibly while delivering business value."

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness—today and tomorrow.

