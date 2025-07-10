CAE included on TIME Canada's Best Companies 2025 List

MONTREAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - CAE has been included on TIME's list of Canada's Best Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on July 10th, 2025, and can be viewed on TIME.com.

TIME and Statista identified Canada's Best Companies 2025 based on three dimensions, using more than 15 different criteria for all companies headquartered in Canada that generated over $100 million in revenue. Firstly, employee satisfaction was determined by examining the survey data of over 3 years provided by more than 49,000 employees. Secondly, the revenue growth data from Statista's Growth Database and Company Database were combined to identify the companies with the highest growth. Finally, Environmental, Social, and Governance data, among other standardized KPIs, were combined to get an overall 3 ESG Index for all relevant companies.

Based on the results of the study, CAE is honoured to be recognized on TIME's list of Canada's Best Companies 2025.

"This recognition is a true testament to the strength of our culture and the remarkable people who bring CAE's purpose to life," said Hélène V. Gagnon, Chief People and Sustainability Officer at CAE. "At CAE, we are all for succeeding together - it's the essence of our One CAE philosophy. It's what drives us to create an environment where every employee is supported, empowered, and inspired to innovate, excel, and realize their full potential."

CAE's recently refreshed employee value proposition is anchored in a focused commitment: All for creating meaningful impact. The company continues to uphold this promise by fostering employee well-being and professional growth through a comprehensive range of benefits and inclusive workplace initiatives. Designed to support every stage of an employee's journey, CAE's offerings include flexible vacation policies, enhanced parental leave top-ups, sabbaticals, and robust professional development programs such as leadership training and cross-functional collaboration opportunities. These initiatives are crafted to empower employees to thrive in their careers while maintaining balance in their personal lives.

At the heart of CAE's culture is a belief in the power of inclusion. Employees are encouraged to actively shape the company's success, supported by dynamic employee resource groups that foster a sense of belonging. These groups play a vital role in ensuring that every team member feels heard, respected, and valued — creating a workplace where both achievement and personal fulfillment are celebrated.

From a business perspective, CAE's disciplined capital deployment and focus on recurring revenue are delivering strong financial performance and attractive incremental returns. By aligning employee engagement and sustainability leadership with business strategy, CAE continues to create shared value for all stakeholders.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be, with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.

SOURCE CAE Inc.