Canadian-built simulator brings jobs and opportunities to the local community

MONTREAL, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Porter and Embraer CAE Training Services (ECTS) today announced the expansion of the airline's pilot training operations with the deployment of a state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 full-flight simulator (FFS) at CAE's Montreal training centre. Training began in May 2025 supported by ECTS, a joint venture between Embraer and CAE. The latest generation 7000XR Series FFS, equipped with the advanced CAE Prodigy visual system, was developed and manufactured by CAE in Montreal. This strategic deployment will enable more Porter pilots to train closer to home, supporting the airline's rapid growth and contributing to the development of skilled aviation jobs in Canada.

Comprehensive initial and recurrent training for E2 pilots will be delivered in Montreal. The simulator will enhance Porter's E2 pilot training program by increasing capacity to meet the demand for its expanding fleet - 46 aircraft have already been delivered, with up to 100 expected.

"This partnership with ECTS brings together three leading aviation organizations," said Kent Woodside, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Porter Airlines. "CAE's expertise in training and simulation technology ensures our pilots receive the highest quality and safety standards for our pilots operating Embraer's latest E195-E2 model."

The new E2 FFS is equipped with the CAE Prodigy Image Generator (IG) which leverages Epic Games' Unreal Engine for more realistic and effective training. CAE Prodigy elevates sessions in the simulator with advanced technology, providing photorealistic renderings and enhanced moving models that result in a more immersive pilot training environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Porter, a new airline partner, to CAE's training centre in Montreal, and we look forward to supporting their training on the E2 aircraft," said Michel Azar-Hmouda, CAE's Division President, Commercial Aviation. "Our joint venture with Embraer enables us to elevate aviation safety and training standards by delivering world-class solutions to support the growth of the E195-E2 fleet around the world."

In addition to the new simulator in Montreal, ECTS operates E2 FFS in Singapore and Madrid, Spain. ECTS also provides training on the Phenom family of business jets using FFS at CAE training centres in Dallas, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Burgess Hill, United Kingdom; São Paulo, Brazil; and Vienna, Austria, where training begins this summer.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense and Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 150 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high- value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness—today and tomorrow.

