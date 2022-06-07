CF unveils new nationwide programming, including vibrant fashion pop-ups, live entertainment and culinary experiences, creating the "Meet you there" destination for summer fun

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - With the summer season about to kick-off, Cadillac Fairview (CF) marks the return of warm weather with inspiring and interactive experiences at its shopping centres nationwide. Encouraging all Canadians to rediscover the feeling of summer that brings communities together this time of year, CF announced must-see fashion and outdoor food and entertainment programming to match the flare and taste of the season.

"We're thrilled to engage Canadians with new, meaningful and inspiring experiences that will bring communities together this season as we all look to reconnect with friends, colleagues and hangout with family," said Andrea Nickel, Senior Director of Experience and Engagement, Cadillac Fairview. "This will be the first summer in two years that many of us will feel a true sense of optimism. We take special pride in being a source of community connection, reinforcing ourselves as the exciting go-to destination for fashion, food, art and entertainment for guests of all ages."

Show Up in Style with the CF 'Lookbook'

Launching later this June, select CF properties will host an interactive Shop the Look digital-physical activation in partnership with stylist Peter Papapetrou, one of the most influential voices in Canadian fashion, to inspire shoppers to find their "look" from the latest fashion trends for both summer and fall available at CF retailers.

At CF Toronto Eaton Centre and CF Sherway Gardens in Toronto, CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, CF Rideau in Ottawa and CF Promenades St-Bruno in Quebec, guests will have an opportunity to interact with the digital display touch-screens in the Shop the Look installation where consumers can curate the perfect look at their fingertips.

Plus, Papapetrou has created an all-new online CF "lookbook" featuring summer and fall style and trend available online to all Canadians to "Shop the Look" at https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/shop-the-look.

Dine and Be Entertained Al Fresco at CF

This summer, CF is excited to host two exciting summer patios in Ontario and Quebec, The Lot at CF Sherway Gardens opening on June 27 and La Terrasse du Marché at CF Marché des Promenades (located at CF Promenades St-Bruno) opening in July. Go-to destinations for foodies and lovers of live entertainment, guests of all ages will enjoy musicians, magicians, drag queens and more still-to-be-announced. At CF Promenades St-Bruno, guests can devour the local cuisine from vendors at the celebrated CF Marché des Promenades to enjoy on the patio.

Capture the Moment with CF

CF is celebrating the joy of summer by partnering with artists across Canada to create immersive art installations as part of its commitment to transform communities for a vibrant tomorrow. Displayed throughout the summer months, artists will create colourful designs that project joy and wellness, and incorporate mirrors highlighting words of positivity. Each artwork is designed to spark feel-good moments while encouraging the viewer to reflect on the beauty of life.

The participating CF locations and local artists include:

Spend the Summer Capturing the Hottest Looks

CF is launching a unique and exciting search for digital content creators to help capture fun content for our Instagram and TikTok channels to showcase the latest fashion at our retailers, exciting events at our properties and so much more. Details about this amazing opportunity to be announced later this month.

Get ready for Back to School at CF Richmond Centre

Later this summer, guests at the CF Richmond Centre in Vancouver can visit a specially curated Back-to-School nostalgic pop-up shop, showcasing the hottest, must-have fashion trends for fall and back-to-school with a 90's flare. Located on the first floor, the one of a kind space will be open from August 8 to September 24, and instantly take you back to the best decade, complete with photo worthy moments.

To learn more about CF's upcoming experiences and programming, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at www.cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

For further information: Lexa Newell, North Strategic on behalf of Cadillac Fairview, Mobile: 647-802-2363, E-mail: [email protected]