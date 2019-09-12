Cadillac Fairview continues major investment in CF Promenades St-Bruno with unique food and beverage marketplace

CF is taking a novel approach to create a unique food, beverage, and entertainment experience at the property. The new "March é des Promenades" will feature a 35,000 square-foot Avril Supermarch é Sant é , Saint-Houblon Brewery, a diverse mix of restaurants, as well as specialty and artisanal retailers and producers. Selections will include both permanent and seasonal food vendors offering the best produits du terroir from Quebec, Greater Montreal and its surrounding agricultural regions.

The project includes interior and exterior space and an outdoor public plaza designed to host a wide variety of year-round events, and also includes dedicated patio spaces for new restaurants. Marché des Promenades is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.

"CF is complementing fashion with destination food experiences at CF Promenades St-Bruno, reflecting the elevated tastes of this community where we've been a mainstay for over forty years," said Brian Salpeter, Senior Vice President, Development at Cadillac Fairview. "This latest project is a continuation of our significant investment at the property, with exciting new food and beverage offerings to enhance our overall customer experience."

The company has invested $175 million in phased property upgrades at CF Promenades St-Bruno, beginning with a $49 million redevelopment of the property completed in October 2015, which included renovation of all public areas and major upgrades to all dining amenities.

A subsequent $35 million redevelopment of the Sears location includes a flagship 53,700 square-foot Sports Experts/Atmosphere store that opened in May 2019. This fall, a new 43,500 square-foot WINNERS megastore will open with its offering of brand name and designer fashions, while Imaginaire will open a flagship store as its first location in the Greater Montreal area.

Work is also underway for the new two-level flagship La Maison Simons store at the property, the retailer's only location in Montreal's South Shore. Simons will remain open throughout the expansion and the new expanded store will be completed in 2020.

"We're proud to continue showcasing CF Promenades St-Bruno as a unique and vibrant gathering place, as a hub for this community where people want to meet, with best-in-class retailers and the addition of a new food destination that is the first of its kind in CF's portfolio and unique to Quebec in its vision and scale," said Mr. Salpeter.

Cadillac Fairview is proud to welcome the following retailers to the Marché des Promenades:

AVRIL Supermarché Santé

Bar à Gaufres

Beignes d'Antan.

Brasserie St-Houblon

Fromagerie Boivin

Galeries des Viandes

Just Pressed

Küto

Pasta Bella

SAQ

SOS Fondue

YOKO Gâteau au fromage

Cadillac Fairview built CF Promenades St-Bruno in 1978. The Retail Council of Canada's 2018 Shopping Centre Study named the shopping centre one of the most productive malls in the Montreal region. For more information, visit cfpromenadesstbruno.com.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.



Valued at around $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.



Leasing Information



To join the exciting roster of clients at Marché des Promenades, please contact:

Laurence Désourdy

Manager, Targeted Leasing & Casting

Live Work Learn Play (on behalf of Cadillac Fairview)

514-788-3333 x106

laurence@lwlp.com

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

For further information: Media Contacts: Wendie Godbout, North Strategic (on behalf of Cadillac Fairview), 514-995-9070, Wendie.godbout@northstrategic.com; Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, 416-598-8246, ang@cadillacfairview.com

Related Links

http://www.cadillacfairview.com

