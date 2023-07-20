MONTREAL, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Cadence is delighted by the announcement from the Government of Canada that it has qualified for the procurement process of the High Frequency Rail (HFR) project along the Québec-Windsor corridor between major cities including Québec City, Montréal, Ottawa and Toronto.

Cadence intends to submit a high-quality proposal during the next phase of this procurement process for this fundamental Canadian project. The consortium wishes to respond to the challenges of connectivity and population mobility, while respecting communities and contributing to the objectives of GHG emissions reduction and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

About Cadence

Composed of CDPQ Infra, SNC-Lavalin (Atkins), Keolis, and SYSTRA, Cadence is a consortium of world-renowned companies with a vast expertise and know-how in the design, development, and operation of large-scale transportation infrastructures.

