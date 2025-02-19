MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Cadence team is proud to have been selected by the Government of Canada as the preferred private developer partner for the Alto rail project between Quebec City and Toronto.

Cadence team members include CDPQ Infra, AtkinsRéalis, Keolis, SYSTRA, SNCF Voyageurs, and Air Canada. This selection highlights the leading-edge expertise of the consortium, with deep roots in Canada and world-class know-how in the design, development and operation of passenger transportation infrastructure.

"This landmark project is set to revolutionize mobility in Canada for future generations. The Cadence consortium's unparalleled expertise, synergy, and successful track record offer Alto, the Crown corporation with which we will develop this project, a trusted partner to bring this visionary project to life at the best possible cost. We thank everyone involved in the development of the proposal for their trust and professionalism over the last year. We look forward to working together to design, develop and deploy this fundamental project for all Canadians", declared Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra.

Major infrastructure projects such as Alto generate substantial impacts by growing the Canadian economy and making it more productive. In the area of transportation, these projects are helping to meet the connectivity and mobility needs of Canadians while respecting communities. They help achieve our climate goals and advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. They create jobs and stimulate local investment, making Canada more resilient in an uncertain economic environment. The partners which are Cadence and the Crown corporation have all the expertise and tact needed to meet these challenges successfully.

In short, making Alto a reality is more important than ever. The Cadence team is proud to play a key role in this project that will help make Canada stronger, more prosperous.

The call for proposals for this Alto project to link Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Montreal, Laval, Ottawa, Peterborough, Toronto, and other municipalities was launched in October 2023. Cadence has mobilized the expertise of each of its members to submit the best proposal and to match the ambitious vision, deep conviction and high standards set by the Authority.

About Cadence

Cadence is a consortium of world-renowned companies with expertise and know-how in the design, development and operation of large-scale transportation infrastructure. The consortium members are CDPQ Infra, AtkinsRéalis, Keolis, SYSTRA, Air Canada and SNCF Voyageurs.

Quotes from Cadence members

AtkinsRéalis

"We are incredibly proud to be part of this historic project, which promises to drastically transform mobility across Canada, reduce carbon emissions, and bolster our economy. Combining AtkinsRéalis' global rail expertise and our understanding of the local conditions and stakeholders, including Indigenous people, we look forward to collaborating with our partners of the Cadence consortium to deliver a transformative project that will benefit Canadian communities and contribute to engineering a better future for our planet and its people."

- Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis

Keolis

"As a leading operations and maintenance partner within the Cadence consortium, Keolis leverages its expertise in transport service design and customer experience to enhance the performance and efficiency of the future network. Through our involvement from the early design stages, we integrate our operator culture to ensure a passenger-centered approach, making the passenger experience a truly differentiating advantage. In collaboration with SNCF, we bring unmatched expertise in high-speed services and asset management strategy. This commitment enables us to lay the foundations for a high-performing and affordable solution designed to meet the needs of Canadian passengers and optimize operations throughout the project's lifespan."

- Marie-Ange Debon, Group Chief Executive Officer, Keolis.

SYSTRA

"We are thrilled to be associated to Canada's initiative and vision for transforming the way people travel in the country. At SYSTRA, we are driven by signature projects and Alto hits the spot! Together with our partners, we will bring expertise of delivering large-scale projects around the world, acquired over more than 65 years of providing sustainable rail solutions in Canada and abroad."

- Jean-Charles Vollery, Group Chief Executive Officer, SYSTRA

SNCF Voyageurs

"We are extremely honored and excited to have been chosen for the Alto project in Canada. This recognition reflects our expertise and commitment to providing high-quality and accessible high speed rail services for all Canadians. We look forward to develop a new transport experience that will meet the sustainable and efficient mobility needs of travelers."

- Alain Krakovitch, Director, TGV-INTERCITÉS, SNCF Voyageurs

Air Canada

"We are proud to be part of Cadence, the preferred private developer partner of the Alto project, as it will enable us to contribute to the positive economic impact of the project and its integration with the entire air transport ecosystem for the benefit of all travelers in Canada. Air Canada already offers connections with other modes of transport, such as train or bus, in Canada, Europe and Asia, to extend its network and provide its customers with convenient and more sustainable travel options around the world."

- Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

