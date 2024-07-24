MONTRÉAL, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Cadence team is proud to announce the submission of its proposal in response to the Government of Canada's Request for Proposals for the High Frequency Rail (HFR) project.

The Government of Canada is expected to announce its selection of the preferred partner at the end of this year. In the meantime, the Cadence team is continuing to collaborate in the procurement process.

During the development of its proposal, the Cadence team welcomed new partners. Air Canada and SNCF Voyageurs have joined the Cadence team, which already includes CDPQ Infra, SYSTRA Canada, AtkinsRéalis Canada and Keolis Canada. Recognized for their expertise in the design, development and operation of infrastructure and passenger transportation, these organizations are bringing all their extensive knowledge to this fundamental project for Canadians.

In October 2023, the Government of Canada launched a Request for Proposals for the HFR project in the Quebec City-Windsor corridor, designed to link Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. In order to contribute to the realization of this major project, the Cadence team submitted a proposal that will meet connectivity and mobility needs, while respecting communities.

SOURCE Cadence

Media contact: [email protected]