OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) launched a new interactive EV Buyer's Guide today that allows Canadians to look up which EVs might be best for them, along with information on the other critical elements of owning an electric vehicle.

The EV Buyer's Guide is a user-friendly online tool aimed at the EV-curious, with information on all the 90-plus electric vehicles on the market today, as well as facts and advice on price, savings, charging, and owning an EV in Canada.

"CAA has been supporting the transition to more fuel-efficient and zero emission vehicles for more than a decade," said Ian Jack, Vice President of Public Affairs for CAA National. "We wanted a one-stop, neutral source of information for those considering an EV for their next vehicle, and we think our guide delivers it."

According to a recent study , seven in 10 Canadians intend to make their next vehicle purchase an EV. The CAA EV Buyer's Guide provides potential buyers with the information they need to turn their curiosity into confidence.

In Canada sales of new electric vehicles grew from 5% in 2021 to 7.7% in the first quarter of 2022, and with its growing EV market, Canadians will be seeking a location to learn more about EVs that is simple, accurate, and thorough.

Take a tour of CAA's EV Buyer's Guide and #FindYourEV here: caa.ca/evbuyersguide

