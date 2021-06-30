CAA offers top 5 tips to drivers and cyclists on sharing the road

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada hits peak cycling season, the Canadian Automobile Association has launched a new national public education campaign encouraging drivers and cyclists to share the road safely. Drivers and cyclists are sometimes seen at odds, but all road users are at their best when following the rules of the road.

"With this campaign, we wanted to improve road safety in a way that felt authentic," says Ian Jack, vice president of Public Affairs at CAA. "Cyclists and drivers sometimes get cranky with each other. That's OK. We don't need a kumbaya moment – but we do want to keep each other safe."

As part of the campaign, CAA urges drivers and cyclists to keep the following tips in mind on the roads this summer, and always:

Leave at least one metre of space – more if local law requires it. A cyclist may need to avoid an obstacle, like a pothole, on the side of the road. Leaving space allows everyone to remain safe. Be alert and remain focused at all times. Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of collisions in Canada . Drivers: check your mirrors and blind spots before turning, changing lanes, passing or merging. Be predictable and use your turn signals or hands to show your intentions, and always obey traffic signals and signs. Two-way communications between a driver and a cyclist can save lives. Stay aware of your surroundings when opening doors or biking by parked cars to avoid collisions.

The campaign was developed by Vancouver-based agency One Twenty Three West and can be viewed on the CAA website and social media.

About CAA

CAA is a non-profit federation of eight Clubs providing over six million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its members, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection. In 2021 CAA was named for the second consecutive year Canada's most trusted brand by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.

SOURCE Canadian Automobile Association

For further information: For further comment, or to book an interview, please contact: Glenna Tapper, Manager, public affairs, 613.898.0891, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.caa.ca

