"Despite an exceptionally challenging year posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic, CST Bright Plan delivered on its objective of protecting principal in combination with providing a reasonable rate of return," said Brad Norris, Chief Investment Officer at C.S.T. Spark Inc. "CST Bright Plan offers clients a broadly diversified and age-based rebalancing strategy which has provided investment discipline throughout 2020 as markets experienced significant volatility in late March and recovered throughout the remainder of the year. We continue to look forward to the future and helping Canadian families save for their post-secondary education."

About C.S.T. Spark Inc.

Launched in 2018, CST Spark Inc. is a digital-first education savings company dedicated to helping Canadians plan to make post-secondary education possible. CST Spark makes it easy to start saving for your child's bright future. CST Spark was launched to further expand the vision and deliver upon the CST mission. CST Spark is the distributor and Investment Fund Manager of CST Bright Plan™.

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families save for their children's post-secondary education. In addition to its focus on education savings, the Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through scholarships, bursaries and awards programs - with more than $2 million awarded since CST began. Through innovation, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans that families use to save for their children's post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver upon its mission. CST has helped over 800,000 beneficiaries achieve their post-secondary dreams and manages over $5.3 billion in assets.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries operate under the master brand name CST.

