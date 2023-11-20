Tourism Growth Program aims to foster growth and competitiveness for Canada's tourism industry, strengthen local tourism and economies

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Tourism is an important part of Canada's economic prosperity. Communities across southern Ontario and Canada offer a variety of exciting new experiences to visitors. Tourism businesses and organizations that highlight our attractions are the key to unlocking our region's potential and contributing to the local economy.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced the launch of the Tourism Growth Program in southern Ontario. The program will support businesses and organizations that bring visitors to our region. By developing local tourism attractions and experiences, they are positioning Canada as an all-seasons destination of choice. Applications are currently being accepted.

Over $30 million is available to businesses and organizations in southern Ontario to develop tourism attractions and experiences that will draw people to our country and communities. About 15% of the investment will support Indigenous-led tourism initiatives.

Tourism businesses and organizations can visit the Tourism Growth Program in southern Ontario page to see if they are eligible and submit an application.

The Tourism Growth Program is a key component of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry. By continuing to take action to help the tourism industry grow and prosper, the Government of Canada is helping businesses and communities to create memorable experiences, grow and contribute to their local economies.

Quotes

"When it comes to tourism, Canada has what the world wants—and it's no surprise that we're a tourism powerhouse. As a government, we have a responsibility to help the industry grow and thrive so it can keep contributing to Canada's prosperity. The new Tourism Growth Program will help Canadian tourism seize opportunities and create jobs, and I look forward to seeing the difference it makes in communities across this land."

- The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The profound economic impact of tourism cannot be understated. Every year, southern Ontario attracts millions of visitors to enjoy its natural beauty, vibrant events and festivals, unique rural and Indigenous experiences, and world-class destinations. Our region is home to countless attractions like the wineries in Niagara and Prince Edward County, the natural beauty of the Rideau Lakes and the Thousand Islands and, of course, the sites and scenes that our large cities, like Toronto, have to offer. The Government of Canada is committed to the success of southern Ontario's tourism industry."

- The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Quick Facts

There will be two application periods in southern Ontario . The first is open now and closes February 29, 2024 . The second will open in the summer 2024.

. The first is open now and closes . The second will open in the summer 2024. The Tourism Growth Program was announced in Budget 2023. Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) will deliver $108 million , over three years, to businesses and organizations to help diversify regional economies.

regional development agencies (RDAs) will deliver , over three years, to businesses and organizations to help diversify regional economies. In 2023, Ontario welcomed 8.6 million international tourists in the first seven months. Tourism spending accounts for $36 billion or 4% of the province's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

welcomed 8.6 million international tourists in the first seven months. Tourism spending accounts for or 4% of the province's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Since 2015, the Government of Canada , through FedDev Ontario, has invested over $400 million in more than 1,350 tourism-related businesses and organizations, estimated to create over 4,500 jobs and maintain over 15,400 jobs. This included nearly $140 million in tourism support through Tourism Relief Fund.

