Burnout Building for 43 Per Cent of Workers, Robert Half Research Shows

Forty-Three Per Cent of Professionals Plan to Take at Least Three Weeks Off This Year

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Many workers are worn out and ready to make up for lost vacation time, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half suggests. More than 4 in 10 professionals surveyed (43 per cent) said they are more burned out on the job today compared to a year ago, up from 33 per cent in a similar 2020 poll. For employees experiencing increased fatigue, 42 per cent blame it on a heavier workload. 1

"For the past 14 months, many professionals have dealt with increased workloads, longer hours, minimal vacation time, and juggling personal and professional responsibilities," said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. "With burnout clearly on the rise, now is the time for organizations to encourage their employees to prioritize mental health and well-being, including taking time off this summer to rest and recharge."

Pent-Up Vacation Demand

In a separate survey of professionals2:

One in five said they forfeited paid time off in 2020

Forty-three per cent plan to take more than three weeks of vacation time this year

Fifty per cent are ready for an "awaycation," to travel and completely disconnect from work; in comparison, 43 per cent prefer a staycation and only seven per cent favour a "workcation" or a vacation that combines work and leisure.

But unplugging could prove difficult for 32 per cent of employees, who admitted they'll be checking in with work frequently when they take time off this summer.1

"To empower their teams to schedule much-needed vacation time, managers should actively plan for staff coverage while employees are away — including hiring contract professionals — and set a good example by taking their own time off to disconnect from work," added King.

