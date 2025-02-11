CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - To increase housing supply, the Government of Canada and Province of Prince Edward Island have reached a new funding agreement, directing close to $86.2 million toward housing enabling infrastructure.

This long-term predictable funding, delivered over 10 years under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), will accelerate housing development, increase densification, and help meet the growing demand for affordable housing. This investment, alongside the Province's Building Together housing strategy, aims to ensure access to adequate, affordable, and suitable housing for Islanders.

The new funding will support a variety of projects from provincial housing, provincial Crown corporations, municipal governments, Indigenous organizations, non-profits, and private sector partners. CHIF will fund either capital or planning projects aimed at building new, or expanding or rehabilitating existing, drinking water, wastewater, stormwater or solid waste infrastructure in order to enable more housing.

The Province acknowledges the urgent need to deliver financial support to applicants. To streamline this process, webinars will be held throughout February to guide applicants and support the rapid distribution of funds. The deadline for the first intake of applications is May 1, 2025. Register for a webinar and apply for funding at www.princeedwardisland.ca/CHIFPEI.

Under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund, $5 billion announced to provinces and territories over 10 years will support long-term infrastructure priorities necessary for new housing supply across Canada. Additionally, $1 billion is available through the Direct Delivery Stream for municipalities and Indigenous communities with urgent infrastructure needs to help enable more housing.

Quotes

"This investment in critical infrastructure will bring down the cost of building, enabling the development of more homes, faster to meet the needs of our communities."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our province is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. By upgrading drinking water, wastewater, solid waste, and stormwater systems, we are supporting our growing communities with the infrastructure they need so we can build more homes and welcome more neighbours."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"The Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund is paving the way for faster, smarter housing development, to help create homes and opportunities for all Islanders."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"With the right funding, we can fast-track housing development to tackle the housing crisis."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

"This investment will help accelerate housing development and enable sustainable community growth while creating jobs and enhancing residents lives in Prince Edward Island."

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"Strong infrastructure is the foundation of safe, sustainable housing and vibrant, healthy communities. These investments will significantly accelerate housing development, increasing both availability and affordability for Islanders."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"By subsidizing infrastructure, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Program will help accelerate housing and make it more affordable. This is a generational investment that will create complete, inclusive and sustainable communities."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Housing, Lands and Communities

Quick facts

On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Building more homes. Making it easier to own or rent a home. Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF announced $6 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada .

Housing Plan, CHIF announced over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across . On September 13, 2024 , the Minister for Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada called on all provinces and territories to commit to actions that will increase Canada's housing supply in exchange for $5 billion in funding through CHIF.

, the Minister for Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada called on all provinces and territories to commit to actions that will increase housing supply in exchange for in funding through CHIF. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Through the direct delivery stream of CHIF, $1 billion will be provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities. The intake launched on November 7, 2024 , and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada , and until May 19, 2025 for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

PEI's Canada Housing Infrastructure Funding

Fairness for Every Generation

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Stacey Miller, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, 902-218-2103, [email protected]