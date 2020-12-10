Minister Bardish Chagger, along with Minister Daniel Vandal and Parliamentary Secretary Larry Bagnell, announces anti-racism projects in Yukon that address systemic barriers faced by racialized communities and Indigenous Peoples

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Strengthening diversity and inclusion is fundamental to encouraging and promoting a consciously more inclusive society, where everyone is able to participate fully. Racism and all forms of discrimination are one the main causes of social, judicial, and economic barriers for many equity-seeking communities, including Indigenous Peoples. While progress has been made, much more remains to be done to address the systemic issues that are instilled in institutions across the country.

Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, along with the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and the Honourable Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament (Yukon), announced the Government of Canada's support for the following anti-racism projects in Yukon:

The Justice through Healing initiative, administered by the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, aims to build awareness of the extensive impact of racialized structures and processes in the justice system, and to create capacity to respond to racism through culturally relevant services for the Kwanlin Dün First Nation. ($165,000)

The Reconciliation through Restorative Practices Community Program, run by the Yukon Circle of Social Change Society, will utilize restorative justice practices and the delivery of peace-building workshops to address systemic barriers associated with the justice system and social participation in the community. ($44,000)

These projects are among 85 recently announced through the Anti-Racism Action Program. The Government of Canada is providing $15 million to support local, regional, and national initiatives, as well as outcomes-based activities that address racism and discrimination in all forms. This support is an important way that the Government of Canada is implementing its Anti-Racism Strategy to continue the work of combatting systemic racism and building an even stronger and consciously more inclusive society.

Quotes

"Our commitment to combating all forms of racism and discrimination is unwavering. These projects will help address the systemic barriers preventing Indigenous peoples, racialized communities, and religious minorities from participating fully and equitably in all aspects of Canadian society. We will continue our work as allies and partners with all equity-seeking communities to combat racism as we build an even better and consciously more inclusive society."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

"The Government of Canada is working and engaging with racialized communities and Indigenous Peoples to address systemic racism. The support provided to these two Yukon-based projects through the Anti-Racism Action Program will help Indigenous communities address their unique needs associated with the justice system. We will continue our work as partners with Indigenous and Northern communities as we build a better and more inclusive society."

—The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

"The government is committed to empowering organizations from coast to coast to coast who have the expertise in addressing all forms of racism and discrimination. Funding of these Yukon organizations is crucial in supporting initiatives aimed at addressing barriers to employment, justice, and social participation among Indigenous people, racialized communities, and religious minorities "

—The Honourable Larry Bagnell P.C., Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament (Yukon)

"With support from Canadian Heritage, the Kwanlin Dün self-governing northern First Nation will help our citizens confront discrimination, break down barriers, and access our traditional services to create a culturally relevant pathway through the justice system. This pilot project, Justice Through Healing, is one step on our journey toward reconciliation and equity for our citizens."

—Chief Doris Bill, Kwanlin Dün First Nation

"Yukon Circle of Change is grateful for this support for our Restorative Practices Community Project so Yukoners can be proactive in building peace and dismantling racist structures in our community, as well as responding to harm done in a restorative way. We are honoured to be able to carry out this work which promotes reconciliation through education and practice."

—Christine Klaassen-St Pierre, Yukon Circle of Social Change Society

Quick Facts

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, unveiled on June 25, 2019, after extensive cross-country consultations, is a $45-million investment to build long-term changes in supporting communities and improving policies, initiatives, and practices in our federal institutions.

As part of the Anti-Racism Strategy, a $15-million call for proposals for the Anti-Racism Action Program was launched on September 3, 2019.

On November 23, 2020, the Government of Canada launched a new call for proposals for the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program. The call for proposals for the Projects and the Community Capacity Building components is open until January 12, 2021. Events component proposals are accepted on a continuous basis.

The new Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat website has been launched. It will be a resource for all Canadians to find information on the work of the Secretariat, upcoming events, and funding opportunities across government.

On September 23, 2020, the Speech from the Throne outlined the Government of Canada's priorities, including its ongoing and future efforts to address systemic racism by working with racialized communities and Indigenous Peoples.

In the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada is providing $50 million over two years, starting in 2021–22, to expand the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program and the Anti-Racism Action Program to deliver on the government's anti-racism objectives, including by expanding the Anti-Racism Secretariat.

