Build a Dream and Hiram Walker and Sons Partner to Celebrate Women and a Diverse Workforce

WINDSOR, ON, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Build a Dream, in partnership with Hiram Walker and Sons, a Pernod Ricard Company subsidiary, is recognizing women and industries that are paving the way for a diverse workforce with a special event on Friday, June 17th, 2022, at the J.P. Wiser Experience Centre in Windsor, Ontario.

"We want to thank Hiram Walker, especially Angelo DeMarco, for partnering with us, to host this event. The evening is an important reminder to celebrate companies that have taken the pledge to diversify their workforces, and to celebrate the trailblazers and champions in industry who are already engaged in ensuring a diverse workforce," says Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President and Founder of Build a Dream.

The invitation-only celebration highlights Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Recognizing Women and Industries Paving the way for a Diverse Workforce. The evening includes a Keynote address by Kayla Campbell, Vice-President, Total Talent, Diversity and Enterprise Development at Pernod Ricard North America.

"There are amazing career opportunities for women in the spirits industry," says Ms. Campbell. "What we have built at Hiram Walker is a place where tradition meets innovation. We have placed a global lab here to develop ready-to-drink beverages, which is creating exciting opportunities in product innovation. We also offer opportunities in Manufacturing, Accounting, Human Resources and IT."

Following the Keynote address, the event includes a Fireside Chat with moderator Jonathan Saw, Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion at Pernod Ricard. The panel consists of Rebecca Chenier, the first-ever Red Seal tradeswoman hired at Hiram Walker; Jelissa De Torres, Carpentry Apprentice and Designer and Build a Dream Board Member; Desiree Norwegian, Owner and CEO, Atunda and Build a Dream Board Member; and Dora Strelkova, Electrical Engineering Student at the University of Windsor currently employed with Valiant TMS.

"We are proud of the partnership we have developed with Build a Dream over the past year," says Angelo DeMarco, Senior Director, Human Resources North American Operations with Hiram Walker. "Hiram Walker has many talented women in key roles leading and supporting the production of our amazing products. We are committed to continue to grow and add female talent to our local workforce and our operations team across North America."

Build a Dream looks forward to continuing to work with Pernod Ricard to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce, and hopes this event serves as an example of encouraging organizations to network and engage in the discussion to drive diversity and inclusion initiatives across all industries.

"As Build a Dream approaches our 5th anniversary, we want to thank all those that have helped us make an impact and encourage various industries toward a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce," adds Nour Hachem-Fawaz. "We know there is more work to be done, and we at Build a Dream will continue collaborating with the community, stakeholders, and partners to further our initiatives."

QUOTES:

"Hiram Walker offers a fulfilling career experience that will put women's skills and education to work," says Steven Moon, President of Local 2027 for Unifor. "To support this growth, we are launching a women's advocate group at the distillery to ensure we stay ahead of any emerging issues and at the forefront of building a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace."

"All of us are responsible for DEI in all aspects of both our professional and personal lives. We have a voice to ensure Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion. No excuses." adds Frank Abbruzzese, Board Chair of Build a Dream.

About Build a Dream

Build a Dream is a non-profit organization with a powerful initiative that attracts, encourages, and empowers young women to explore careers in skilled trades, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), emergency response, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Through specialized, data-driven programming, the organization works to connect industry, education, government, and families to amplify young women, highlight careers in fields under-represented by women, and spotlight strong role models. They are a catalyst for workforce development, driving to create diverse, inclusive, and equal opportunities for all girls and women. For further information, please visit www.webuildadream.com

About Hiram Walker & Sons Limited

Established nearly 160 years ago, Hiram Walker & Sons Limited's tradition of blending quality ingredients, processes and highly skilled people continues at the Windsor, Ontario based production facility. Hiram Walker produces brands such as J.P. Wiser's®, Lot No. 40®, Pike Creek®, Gooderham & Worts® and Royal Reserve® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Malibu® and Lamb's® rums, and McGuinness® liqueurs for Canadian distribution by its affiliate, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited. Hiram Walker is a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard S.A., a leading global spirits and wine company with premium international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. For further information, please visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

