BATOCHE, SK, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown−Indigenous Relations, announced that $124.5 million from Budget 2022 will support work underway by the Métis Nation Housing Strategy, which is implemented through Métis provincial partners and their institutions across the Homeland. Minister Miller made the announcement at the 50th anniversary of the Back to Batoche Métis gathering.

The investment is part of $190.2 million over seven years in funding for Métis communities as outlined in Budget 2022 funding commitments to address urgent housing needs in Indigenous communities.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with Métis partners to address the pressing housing needs of Métis people and to improve the quality of housing within Métis communities. This is another important step towards setting the conditions to build healthy, safe and prosperous Indigenous communities while supporting self-determination.

Access to safe and affordable housing is critical to improving health and social outcomes for Indigenous Peoples and to ensuring a strong future for their communities and children. Through Budget 2022, the Government of Canada is providing historic investments to improve and expand access to housing in Indigenous communities, including specific funds for Métis governments and institutions in Canada.

"Today's celebrations in Batoche, Saskatchewan, recognize Métis heritage and culture. In support of Métis self-governance, the housing allocation funding highlighted today supports Métis communities in projects that address their priorities."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown−Indigenous Relations

"Distinctions-based funding for the Métis Nation to provide housing ensures that Métis citizens will face better housing outcomes across the Homeland. We look forward to supporting our governing members in putting this funding into action."

President Cassidy Caron

Métis National Council

Building on more than $2.7 billion to support housing in Indigenous communities since 2015, Budget 2022 includes $4.3 billion over seven years to improve and expand Indigenous housing in Canada , including:

to support housing in Indigenous communities since 2015, Budget 2022 includes over seven years to improve and expand Indigenous housing in , including: $2.4 billion over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves

over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves

$565 million over five years to support housing in Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holder First Nations communities

over five years to support housing in Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holder First Nations communities

$845 million over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities

over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities

$190 million over seven years for housing in Métis communities

over seven years for housing in Métis communities

$300 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to co-develop and launch an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy.

