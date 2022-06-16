BTB REIT Announces the Results of the 2022 Election of Trustees

Jun 16, 2022, 14:53 ET
MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that each of the Trustees nominated in the Management Information Circular dated May 10th, 2022, were elected as Trustees of BTB during the Annual General Meeting held in Montréal on June 14th 2022.
The details of the election are as follows:
|
Trustee nominee
|
Outcome
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Jocelyn Proteau
|
Elected
|
9,182,547
|
81.03
|
2,149,198
|
18.97
|
Jean-Pierre Janson
|
Elected
|
9,064,462
|
79.99
|
2,267,283
|
20.01
|
Luc Martin
|
Elected
|
9,309,130
|
82.15
|
2,022,615
|
17.85
|
Fernand Perreault
|
Elected
|
9,366,659
|
82.66
|
1,965,086
|
17.34
|
Lucie Ducharme
|
Elected
|
9,282,643
|
81.92
|
2,049,102
|
18.08
|
Sylvie Lachance
|
Elected
|
9,017,986
|
79.58
|
2,313,759
|
20.42
|
Daniel Fournier
|
Elected
|
9,344,230
|
82.46
|
1,987,515
|
17.54
|
Michel Léonard
|
Elected
|
10,087,061
|
89.02
|
1,244,684
|
10.98
|
Christine Marchildon
|
Elected
|
9,129,602
|
80.57
|
2,202,143
|
19.43
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 73 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.7M square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.183B.
BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%. For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.
SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: Stéphanie Léonard, Director of Communications, 514-286-0188 x256, [email protected]
