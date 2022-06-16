BTB REIT Announces the Results of the 2022 Election of Trustees

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that each of the Trustees nominated in the Management Information Circular dated May 10th, 2022, were elected as Trustees of BTB during the Annual General Meeting held in Montréal on June 14th 2022.

The details of the election are as follows:

Trustee nominee         

    Outcome    

For

Withheld

   Number   

%

Number

%

Jocelyn Proteau

Elected

9,182,547

81.03

2,149,198

18.97

Jean-Pierre Janson

Elected

9,064,462

79.99

2,267,283

20.01

Luc Martin

Elected

9,309,130

82.15

2,022,615

17.85

Fernand Perreault

Elected

9,366,659

82.66

1,965,086

17.34

Lucie Ducharme

Elected

9,282,643

81.92

2,049,102

18.08

Sylvie Lachance

Elected

9,017,986

79.58

2,313,759

20.42

Daniel Fournier

Elected

9,344,230

82.46

1,987,515

17.54

Michel Léonard

Elected

10,087,061

89.02

1,244,684

10.98

Christine Marchildon

Elected

9,129,602

80.57

2,202,143

19.43
About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 73 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.7M square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.183B.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%. For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

For further information: Stéphanie Léonard, Director of Communications, 514-286-0188 x256, [email protected]

