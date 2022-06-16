BTB REIT Announces the Results of the 2022 Election of Trustees

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that each of the Trustees nominated in the Management Information Circular dated May 10th, 2022, were elected as Trustees of BTB during the Annual General Meeting held in Montréal on June 14th 2022.

The details of the election are as follows:

Trustee nominee Outcome For Withheld

Number % Number % Jocelyn Proteau Elected 9,182,547 81.03 2,149,198 18.97 Jean-Pierre Janson Elected 9,064,462 79.99 2,267,283 20.01 Luc Martin Elected 9,309,130 82.15 2,022,615 17.85 Fernand Perreault Elected 9,366,659 82.66 1,965,086 17.34 Lucie Ducharme Elected 9,282,643 81.92 2,049,102 18.08 Sylvie Lachance Elected 9,017,986 79.58 2,313,759 20.42 Daniel Fournier Elected 9,344,230 82.46 1,987,515 17.54 Michel Léonard Elected 10,087,061 89.02 1,244,684 10.98 Christine Marchildon Elected 9,129,602 80.57 2,202,143 19.43

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 73 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.7M square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.183B.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%. For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

