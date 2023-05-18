18 May, 2023, 08:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB " or the "REIT") announces its Annual General Meeting of unitholders (the " Meeting " or " AGM ") on Monday, June 12 th , 2023.
BTB is pleased to welcome you in person, to its 2023 AGM. Please note the following details below pertaining to the Meeting.
DATE:
Monday, June 12th, 2023
TIME:
11 a.m., EST
LOCATION:
Mount-Royal Club, Princess Patricia room
1175 Sherbrooke St. West
Montreal, Québec
PRESENTATION:
A presentation will also be uploaded on BTB's website before
LIVESTREAM:
We know some of you might not be able to attend in person,
DRESS CODE
The Mount Royal Club is located in an elegant, historic
You will be able to submit your questions during the livestream under the "Q&A" / "Q&A" tab. If you wish to submit questions in advance, please do so by emailing them directly to Ms. Philippine Soulié ([email protected]) no later than June 9, 2023. BTB representatives will respond at the end of the presentation.
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.
People and their stories are at the heart of our success.
BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.
For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.
For further information: Philippine Soulié, Director of Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (E) [email protected]
