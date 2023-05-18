MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB " or the "REIT") announces its Annual General Meeting of unitholders (the " Meeting " or " AGM ") on Monday, June 12 th , 2023.

MEETING DETAILS

BTB is pleased to welcome you in person, to its 2023 AGM. Please note the following details below pertaining to the Meeting.

DATE: Monday, June 12th, 2023 TIME: 11 a.m., EST LOCATION: Mount-Royal Club, Princess Patricia room 1175 Sherbrooke St. West Montreal, Québec PRESENTATION: A presentation will also be uploaded on BTB's website before

the beginning of the Meeting https://www.btbreit.com/investors/presentations LIVESTREAM: We know some of you might not be able to attend in person,

so this year a live stream of the Assembly will be available at

the following link: https://bit.ly/3Ns3LO9 DRESS CODE The Mount Royal Club is located in an elegant, historic

building. The Club asks that all guests dress accordingly, as

inappropriate attire will result in refusal of entry. A suit or a

blazer, along with a collared shirt and tailored trousers, is

required for gentlemen; and a tie is recommended, but not

compulsory. Ladies are required to dress to a comparable

standard. Smart dress denim trousers are permitted, but

holes, rips, and frays are not tolerated.

You will be able to submit your questions during the livestream under the "Q&A" / "Q&A" tab. If you wish to submit questions in advance, please do so by emailing them directly to Ms. Philippine Soulié ([email protected]) no later than June 9, 2023. BTB representatives will respond at the end of the presentation.

ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

