/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTRÉAL, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") would like to give visibility to the Receipt, previously announced on June 12, 2023, for a final short form base shelf prospectus from the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the "Shelf Prospectus").

We would like to inform our unitholders that an initial short form base shelf prospectus was filed on June 15th, 2021, and was valid for a period of 25-month. As the previous short form base shelf prospectus was maturing, the last filing was meant to replace the initial short form base shelf prospectus.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

