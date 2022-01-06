For more information regarding the Acquisition, please consult the press release published on December 22 nd , 2021.

ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is a property owner in eastern and western Canada and owns 71 properties totaling approximately 5.6 million square feet representing a total asset value of approximately $1.1 billion.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES

Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders;



Grow the Trust's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions in order to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions;



Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties in order to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Stéphanie Léonard, Director of Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x256, (E) [email protected]