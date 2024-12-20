Statement from Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - There's been too much emphasis on the jobs of a few politicians and not enough focus on the jobs of thousands of workers who will be impacted by Trump's tariff threats.

It is now clear that Canadians will be heading to the polls sooner than expected. In the meantime, the attention must be on the future of workers and their communities.

The stakes could not be higher. Workers are facing a perfect storm of threats: escalating costs of living, stagnant wages, and now the looming specter of a 25% tariff on Canadian products threatened by Donald Trump.

This is a direct attack on our jobs, our industries and our communities. The damage will ripple beyond workplaces, straining families and devastating communities. This is a moment that demands an all-hands-on-deck, cross-partisan approach to stand against economic disruption and ensure stability for the working people who drive our economy. Workers should be central to this effort.

It's time for action. Workers are watching, and they expect nothing less.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

