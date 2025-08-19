CUPE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS PROVE BARGAINING, NOT CARNEY'S SECTION 107, DELIVERS DEALS

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada flight attendants, members of CUPE, have delivered a decisive blow to employers who think they can sidestep fair bargaining by hiding behind Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code.

Prime Minister Carney's government chose to impose Section 107 just hours after the strike began—an unprecedented and heavy-handed move to tilt the scales in the employer's favour. With the backing of the entire labour movement, CUPE stood its ground, defied the order, and forced the company back to the bargaining table—where a fair deal was reached. The outcome makes one thing clear: Section 107 is no longer a reliable weapon for employers.

By refusing to bow to government interference, CUPE flight attendants exposed Section 107 for what it is: an unconstitutional violation of workers' Charter-protected right to free and fair collective bargaining. Any employer thinking of leaning on Section 107 in the future should think twice—it's a crutch that just snapped.

Deals are made where they should be—at the bargaining table. That's good for workers, good for communities, and good for building lasting relationships between unions and employers. The entire labour movement is grateful to flight attendants for their strength and perseverance in standing firm for these rights.

The last 24 hours have shown that Section 107 is unconstitutional, unenforceable, and corrosive to free collective bargaining. Canada's unions are calling for its removal from the Canada Labour Code. We urge all parties in Parliament to make this a priority in the upcoming fall session—because protecting workers' Charter rights should never be optional, and employers must never again be allowed to rely on Section 107 to delay or deny fair bargaining.

The lesson from this strike is undeniable: workers win when they fight, and collective agreements are made through negotiation, not government-imposed edicts. Section 107 has been dealt a blow it shouldn't recover from—and that's good news for every worker in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

