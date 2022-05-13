Bruce--Grey--Owen Sound advance polls open May 19
May 13, 2022, 15:10 ET
TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).
Advance polls for electoral district 014, Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound will be at:
- May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Sauble Beach Community Centre: 30 Community Centre Dr, South Bruce Peninsula, ON N0H 2G0
- P&H Centre: 269 7th Ave, Hanover, ON N4N 2H5
- Dundalk Arena and Community Centre: 550 Main St E, Southgate, ON N0C IB0
- Normanby Township Arena Complex: 112102 Grey Road 3, West Grey, ON N0G 1C0
- May 19 to 23, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre: 151 Collingwood St W, Meaford, ON N4L 1M4
- May 25 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Chesley Community Centre: 129 4th Ave SE, Arran-Elderslie, ON N0G 1L0
- Bethel Missionary Church – Lion's Head: 18 Ferndale Rd, Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON N0H 1W0
A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.
Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).
