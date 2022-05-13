Bruce--Grey--Owen Sound advance polls open May 19

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 014, Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound will be at:

May 19 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Sauble Beach Community Centre: 30 Community Centre Dr, South Bruce Peninsula , ON N0H 2G0

, ON N0H 2G0

P&H Centre: 269 7 th Ave, Hanover, ON N4N 2H5

Ave, N4N 2H5

Dundalk Arena and Community Centre: 550 Main St E, Southgate, ON N0C IB0



Normanby Township Arena Complex: 112102 Grey Road 3, West Grey, ON N0G 1C0

May 19 to 23 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre: 151 Collingwood St W, Meaford, ON N4L 1M4

and St. Vincent Community Centre: 151 Collingwood St W, N4L 1M4 May 25 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Chesley Community Centre: 129 4 th Ave SE, Arran-Elderslie, ON N0G 1L0

Ave SE, Arran-Elderslie, ON N0G 1L0

Bethel Missionary Church – Lion's Head: 18 Ferndale Rd, Northern Bruce Peninsula , ON N0H 1W0

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

