What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) are conducting an integrated assessment for the proposed Bruce C Nuclear Project, a new nuclear generating station at the existing Bruce Power site near the Municipality of Kincardine, Ontario.

As part of the planning phase in the integrated assessment process, IAAC and the CNSC invite Indigenous Nations and communities and the public to review and provide feedback on the draft Integrated Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines (draft Integrated Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan (draft Plan).

The draft Integrated Guidelines outline the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provide direction to the proponent, Bruce Power, on the studies and information required in its Impact Statement, as well in the licence application for a licence to prepare site. The draft Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process and provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the integrated assessment.

The project is subject to an integrated impact assessment since it must meet the requirements of both the Impact Assessment Act and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. IAAC and the CNSC are working together on the project's review to achieve the goal of "one project, one review."

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 88771). The draft Integrated Guidelines and the draft Plan are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on July 11, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Written comments can be submitted to:

Bruce C Nuclear Project

Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

160 Elgin Street, 22nd Floor

Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0H3

Information Sessions

IAAC and the CNSC invite anyone who is interested to attend an information session to learn more about the project, the integrated assessment process, and how to submit comments on the draft documents.

Open-house information sessions (bilingual):

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 , from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET | The Plex, Rotary Hall A

600 Tomlinson Drive, Port Elgin, Ontario N0H 2C0

, from | The Plex, Rotary Hall A 600 Tomlinson Drive, N0H 2C0 Thursday, June 26, 2025 , from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET | Davidson Center

601 Durham Street, Kincardine, Ontario N2Z 1L7

Virtual information sessions (via Zoom; bilingual):

Thursday, June 19, 2025 , from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET

, from Tuesday, July 8, 2025 , from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

For information on how to attend an information session, please visit the project homepage and click on "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Any future opportunities to participate will be announced in a timely manner.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC and the CNSC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, @CNSC_CCSN #BruceC or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

For more information on IAAC and the Impact Assessment Act, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the CNSC and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act, visit www.cnsc-ccsn.gc.ca.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries with IAAC, contact [email protected]. For media inquiries with the CNSC, contact [email protected].