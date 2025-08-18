"Innovation is at the core of Can-Am's DNA," said Julie Tourville, Director, Global Marketing, Can-Am Off-Road at BRP. "The 2026 Can-Am Off-Road lineup marks numerous innovations and industry firsts that showcase our relentless pursuit of the ultimate rider experience. From the first full-size production electric ATV to the next evolution of our Maverick R and Maverick X3 platforms, we are proud to be on the leading edge of the powersports industry."

A Quiet Evolution: the All-New 2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric

The 2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric redefines utility and adventure for farmers, ranchers, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Powered by the same in-house, modular Rotax E-Power powerpack as BRP's electric motorcycles and snowmobiles, this new model delivers 47 hp and 53 lb-ft of torque, with up to 50 miles of range in optimal conditions. It features instant throttle response, selectable ride modes – Normal, Sport, Work – and charges from 20 to 80% in just 50 minutes using a Level 2 charger.

What truly sets it apart is its whisper-quiet operation. Outfitted with electric power, noise-reducing XPS Recon Force tires, optimized suspension, and a low-noise cooling system, it enables a smooth riding experience that is perfect for connecting with the land and exploring nature without disturbing it. All of this, while still delivering the true Can-Am experience with industry-leading 1,830 lbs of towing capacity, impressive off-road performance, and more than 120 available accessories to deliver a fully customizable experience for any rider, in any environment.

The Ultimate Utility on any Terrain: the Can-Am Outlander MAX 6x6

Engineered to work harder, explore further and power through anything, the Can-Am Outlander MAX 6x6 goes places most ATVs would never dare. With six-wheel traction, a robust chassis and powerful, state-of-the-art Rotax engine packages, the Outlander MAX 6x6 offers unlimited adventure and is the hardest-working ATV in the Can-Am lineup.

The Outlander MAX 6x6 Backcountry 1000R features 30-inch tires mounted to beadlock wheels. Also, an arched double A-arm suspension configuration, paired with SHOWA gas shocks, creates an impressively smooth and stable ride with plenty of ground clearance. It's powered by the industry-leading 999cc V-Twin Rotax engine, producing 101 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque. With selectable ride modes, Visco-6lok front differential and a refined continuously variable transmission (CVT), power is transferred to the ground with efficiency and precision while also providing riders with more grip and better maneuverability. The Outlander MAX 6x6 is also available in DPS 700 and DPS 850 packages. Developed in some of the harshest weather conditions on extreme terrain, the Outlander MAX 6x6 offers a potent combination of reliable performance and endless versatility.

A New Semi-Active Suspension System for the Outlander XT-P and MAX Limited

For the first time in the industry, Can-Am is introducing an ATV with a semi-active suspension. Available on Can-Am Outlander XT-P and MAX Limited packages, the Smart-Shox technology electronically adjusts the compression and rebound settings of the shocks to the terrain on the fly, providing the optimal mix of ride comfort and precise handling.

The Smart-Shox system offers four distinct ride modes: Comfort, Normal, Sport and Work, the MAX versions include a fifth ride mode: Comfort 2-Up. The system collects real-time data from four position sensors to instantly adjust the valving of the shocks to match the terrain and speed of the vehicle. The result is an incredibly versatile ATV that can cruise comfortably, handle some of the toughest jobs on the ranch and attack the trail, all without manual suspension adjustment.

The King of the Rocks: the Can-Am Maverick R X rc

First introduced in 2024, the 240-horsepower Can-Am Maverick R has quickly become renowned for its raw speed and all-out desert performance. For 2026, the new Maverick R X rc is flipping the script, bringing purpose-built rock-crawling performance to the Maverick R platform. Can-Am carries a legacy of success at King of the Hammers, including winning the 2025 4400 Unlimited class race in a modified Maverick R. The new X rc package is the result of hard-earned knowledge from one of the toughest rock races in the world.

The X rc package includes a range of rock-crawling-specific features like an Extra Low gear range and ROCK mode for the Smart-Lok differential, optimizing rock-crawling capabilities. Furthering its rock-ready capabilities, the X rc is outfitted with industry-first features like massive 35-inch XPS Hammer King tires and an integrated FOX steering damper. Protective components include a heavy-duty HMW plastic skid plate, A-arm protectors, rock sliders and an anti-intrusion bar. Whether riders are tackling Moab, crawling through the Rubicon, or forging their own path, the Maverick R X rc is engineered for conquering some of the most challenging and rockiest terrains.

Tried and True Performance: the Can-Am Maverick X3

A mainstay of the Can-Am Off-Road lineup, the Maverick X3 receives key refinements and an additional package offering for 2026. From recreational trail enthusiasts to die-hard racers, the X3 platform offers a wide range of packages to suit nearly any rider.

The refinements amplify the rider experience with new technology. Modernized LED lighting brings a refreshed look and a sharper, more focused beam with over 1700 lumens. As a result, visibility of trail details, obstacles and depth perception is noticeably enhanced. Plus, all Maverick X3 X ds, X rs and X rc packages are outfitted with the 10.25'' Touchscreen Display, featuring built-in GPS with the new Group Ride feature to locate friends offline without a phone connection. It's also compatible with SMART accessories like light bars, chase lights and the intermittent wiper. Finally, an all-new Maverick X3 X Turbo package brings premium performance to the trail with dedicated features like a 4,500-lb winch, front bumper, full roof and half door inserts. It also features the 10.25'' Touchscreen Display with integrated GPS.

To learn more about the 2026 Can-Am lineup, visit can-am.brp.com.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For media enquiries: Eric Storz, Media Relations, [email protected], [email protected]