"Every year, we push to elevate the Sea-Doo experience for our new and loyal customers alike, who are looking to live their best Sea-Doo Life. We listen carefully to their feedback and respond through continuous improvements to our products featuring innovative and industry-leading technologies with the goal of making our communities feel closer than ever before," says James Heintz, Global Product Strategy Director, Sea-Doo and Vehicle Connectivity.

Taking PWC Connectivity to the Next Level

Riding a Sea-Doo is all about the experience and sharing it with a community of like-minded friends. So, for 2026, more models are getting the intuitive 10.25'' Touchscreen Display. Customizable with smart connectivity functions, it shows driving stats, compass, marine navigation with the BRP GO! App which can be enhanced with a Navionics™ subscription, music, and more. First introduced on the 2025 GTX Limited 325, the larger screen was an instant hit with Sea-Doo riders and is now standard equipment on the 2026 RXT-X, FishPro Trophy, Wake Pro and Explorer Pro, and available as an option on the RXP-X. The larger screen not only provides more information at a glance, but also allows riders to track each other on water as well as plan and create itineraries. It also creates some unique features for specific models. For example, on the RXP-X, it adds one more high-performance feature to the mix with Launch Mode managed directly from the gauge for blistering holeshots, giving riders a jump on the competition. On the FishPro Trophy, it provides anglers the opportunity to follow a detailed marine navigation map on the main screen using the BRP GO! Mobile App and then use the Garmin GPS exclusively in fish finder mode to improve the odds of catching the big one. Additionally, on the Wake Pro, the Ski Mode is now controlled directly through the touchscreen offering 5 different ramps that provide unique speed and acceleration to improve rider safety based on a variety of rider skill levels.

Ramping Up the Sea-Doo Switch Experience

Sea-Doo's Switch family of pontoon boats continues to offer one of the most accessible, adaptive and fun boating experiences to be found on the water today. Since its award-winning debut in 2022, the Switch family has seen thoughtful updates every year to elevate the overall customer experience. For 2026, those continuous improvements go into overdrive with the availability of the 300 hp Rotax 1630 ACE engine on certain 18' and 21' Switch models. Going hand in hand with the new higher output engine is a 60% larger fuel tank, ensuring the fun lasts all day long. In addition, for 2026, all Switch models featuring 230 and 300 hp engines now have a tilting handlebar for better ergonomics and more flexibility for the captain. Additionally, all models now allow depth finder access directly on the dash display, regardless of whether it's the 4.5' or 10.25" display.

A new optional Tech Package for the Switch Cruise and Sport 18' and 21' comes straight from the factory adding 2 corner tables with 2 speakers along with an amplifier, subwoofer and the 10.25'' Touchscreen Display. Time on the water will be filled with a great soundtrack and the same intuitive touchscreen capabilities and features that are available on Sea-Doo's new 2026 PWCs.

Rear corner doors are a welcome addition to the Switch Cruise and Cruise Limited models, allowing easier accessibility to the rear swim platform. These doors are a must-have for family and friends looking to dive off the back of the swim platform or cruise around the lake on an inflatable tube. The Switch Cruise Limited line now includes an 18' model featuring the new 300 hp engine and a new bimini gas shock system that makes bimini top deployment and storage both easier and quicker, requiring less effort. The Switch Cruise Limited 21' is equipped with the same 300 hp engine and bimini gas shock system, but now features a new optional double bimini from the factory that provides 45% more sun coverage and includes 2 sunroof panels should a little more sunlight be needed.

Rounding out the continuous improvements of the Switch family is the launch of a new Switch Fish Compact 170 hp model featuring most of the amazing fishing technology that made the Switch Fish a hit last year but only in a smaller package.

Accessories play an important role in the Sea-Doo Switch experience, and 2026 sees a wealth of new accessories that make the on-water experience even more enjoyable. A front Dodger increases captain comfort during inclement weather, a BBQ Table with LinQ Lite turns the Switch into a floating diner, a Pop-Up Changing Room and Emergency Toilet allow for some privacy, and a LinQ Rear Floating Mat Holder makes relaxing on a float mat behind the Switch easier than ever.

Sea-Doo has the right vehicles, apparel, and accessories to ensure the whole family makes the most out of their time on the water, creating memories that will last a lifetime. For more technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete lineup of Sea-Doo personal watercraft and pontoon boats, visit sea-doo.com.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

