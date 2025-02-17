"Our design team's passion and dedication shine through in every product we create," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP. "These awards are a testament to the synergy between design, engineering and product strategy, and to our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. As we continue to innovate, we are inspired to push boundaries and shape the future of powersports."

GOOD DESIGN: Award-Winning Products

Sea-Doo Spark

The Sea-Doo Spark continues to redefine personal watercraft by delivering fun, accessible, and memorable experiences to riders of all levels. As an evolution of the iconic 2014 model, the new Spark features improved comfort, easier reboarding, and enhanced hull dynamics. Its signature open Exoskel™ design combines lightweight construction with recyclable materials, offering a great balance of performance and sustainability—all while maintaining its affordability. The Sea-Doo Spark proves that innovation and accessibility can go hand in hand.

Can-Am Maverick R

The Can-Am Maverick R revolutionizes off-road performance, blending race-inspired innovation with precision and power. Every detail of the new Maverick R was thoroughly scrutinized in the design process to ensure an unmatched rider experience. The result is balance, comfort, quality, practicality and performance. The driver-centric interior features precision crafted ergonomics and a 10.25-inch digital touchscreen for optimal visibility and control, offering an immersive experience. Embodying Can-Am's racing heritage with striking aesthetics, the Maverick R sets a new standard for off-road adventure.

Can-Am Outlander Pro

The Can-Am Outlander Pro is the ultimate workhorse, designed to tackle the toughest jobs in almost any condition or season. Built for durability and versatility, it features a powerful Rotax engine, improved ergonomics for long days, and exceptional storage flexibility. Its modular design allows for easy integration of accessories, transforming it into a customizable tool for farmers, land owners and anyone who wants to get the job done. With sustainable materials and transferable accessories, the Can-Am Outlander Pro combines rugged reliability with innovative functionality, setting a new class in the ATV market.

Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric

The Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric redefines winter adventure, offering an emissions-free snowmobiling experience tailored for first-time riders and seasoned enthusiasts alike. The white coloring represents new beginnings, clean resources, purity, optimization, simplicity, technology and snow. With the Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric, engine sound is replaced by the sounds of nature, allowing riders to commune with the winter landscape in a whole new way.

Sea-Doo Switch Cruise Limited

The Sea-Doo Switch Cruise Limited elevates modularity and comfort for unforgettable water adventures. With nearly 100 customizable options, premium materials, ambient lighting, and an integrated sound system, it's perfect for family outings. A redesigned rear deck ensures easy boarding, while the captain's seat and touchscreen with BRP GO app keep navigation effortless. Designed for up to nine passengers, the Sea-Doo Switch Cruise Limited combines versatility and sophistication for maximum enjoyment.

Worldwide Acclaim for BRP in 2024

In addition to the five GOOD DESIGN Awards, BRP's 2024 lineup has been acclaimed worldwide, earning a total of 17 prestigious design honors across some of the industry's most esteemed competitions.

The Sea-Doo Spark, celebrated for its innovation and accessibility, earned awards from the Red Dot Awards, iF Design Awards and IDEA Awards. Meanwhile, the Sea-Doo Spark Trixx, known for its acrobatic flair, was recognized by the GOOD DESIGN Japan Awards for its unique acrobatic capabilities.

The Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric, Lynx Adventure Electric, and Advex snowmobile helmet exemplify BRP's commitment to emissions-free exploration and rider safety. The Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric received an IDEA Award, the Lynx Adventure Electric snowmobile received accolades from the Red Dot Awards, while the Advex helmet was recognized by the Red Dot jury for its cutting-edge design and protection features.

The Can-Am Maverick R and Can-Am Outlander Pro, both redefining off-road capabilities, also received prestigious honors from the Red Dot Awards and GOOD DESIGN Australia Awards. These awards celebrate their bold innovation, durability, and ability to perform in diverse conditions.

Finally, the Manitou Explore shone at the GOOD DESIGN Australia Awards, earning recognition for its exceptional performance, modularity, and ability to elevate on-water experiences.

With this recognition, BRP enters 2025 with momentum and a continued commitment to redefining the powersports experience for riders around the world.

