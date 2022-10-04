QUERÉTARO, Mexico, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) confirms the start of construction of its first EV manufacturing plant and a major milestone in the Company's electric journey. Yesterday marked the ground-breaking ceremony of the Can-Am electric two-wheel motorcycle production facility in Querétaro, Mexico, which will be adjacent to the current BRP campus in the city. Production of the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse, the Company's first two electric motorcycle models unveiled at the recent Club BRP, is set to begin in March 2024, with expected deliveries to consumers during summer 2024.

To mark the start of construction of the building, a special event was held today with BRP leaders and special guests, including Graeme C. Clark, Canadian Ambassador to Mexico, Luis Nava, Mayor of the City of Querétaro, Íker Jiménez, General Director of Global Economic Impulse, Tania Palacios, Secretary of Sustainable Development of the Municipality of Querétaro and Marco del Prete, Secretary of Sustainable Development. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

"We have set out to reclaim our motorcycle heritage with the launch of a lineup of electric 2-wheel motorcycles, and we are gearing up to execute on our plan," said Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports Group at BRP. "We are excited to begin the construction of this new state-of-the-art EV manufacturing facility in Querétaro, Mexico, on the same campus where we are already producing our Sea-Doo personal watercraft and ROTAX engines. We look forward to producing the first electric Can-Am motorcycles for a new generation of enthusiasts."

The electric motorcycle manufacturing plant is planned to initially generate 500 new jobs. It was designed following the LEED principles with sustainable materials, in line with BRP's Corporate Social Responsibility Plan to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations. Furthermore, the Company intends to offer an inclusive work environment accessible to everyone, with modifiable workstations that can be adapted to different people.

