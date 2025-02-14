BRP and Tread Lightly! Launch The Responsible Rider Masterclass.

VALCOURT, QC and NORTH SALT-LAKE, UT, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) and Tread Lightly!, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting responsible outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs, are proud to announce the launch of the Responsible Rider Masterclass. The Responsible Rider Masterclass is a free series of online trainings that aims to empower riders of the global powersports community, to ride safely and responsibly, to look out for each other and to safeguard trails and playgrounds.

The first module in the training series is available for all snowmobilers at: responsiblerider.com . Additional trainings, covering more playgrounds, off-road, on-road and on water, will be launched in the coming months in French, English and Spanish. The training series also features powersports ambassadors, making them interactive and entertaining.

The Responsible Rider Masterclass is based on the BRP Responsible Rider program's three pillars - riding etiquette, environment and safety. The objective of the program is to provide the necessary guidance to powersports enthusiasts worldwide to enjoy their favorite sports for many years to come.

"We are thrilled to launch the Responsible Rider Masterclass, with the inaugural Snow 101 course," said Tom Zielinski, Tread Lightly! board member. "If you've never been on the trail before or you're a seasoned pro, there will be a course for you in this training series. We encourage the community to get on board to further its education and do its part to protect recreation opportunities for today, tomorrow and the next generation."

"With fun and freedom comes responsibility - the responsibility to wear the right gear, to stay in authorized areas, to respect other outdoor enthusiasts and to protect our playgrounds," said Elise Auvachez-Millot, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Government Relations and CSR at BRP. "Through the Responsible Rider Masterclass, we want to empower riders to make a difference, by adopting safe practices, advocating environmental stewardship, and promoting good riding etiquette every time they go out to have fun.''

BRP and Tread Lightly! have worked together for several years on playground stewardship projects. Since 2023 , the focus of the collaboration has been to develop global trainings and the best tools to drive positive change for all powersports enthusiasts and our industry.

About Tread Lightly!

Tread Lightly! is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to promote responsible recreation through stewardship programs and ethics education. Tread Lightly!'s educational message, along with its unique training and restoration initiatives, are strategically designed to instill an ethic of responsibility in outdoor enthusiasts and the industries that serve them. The program is long-term in scope with a goal to balance the needs of the people who enjoy outdoor recreation with our need to maintain a healthy environment. Tread Lightly!'s award-winning materials, programs and services are solutions to some of the nation's most pressing recreation issues. Individuals and businesses can commit to Tread Lightly! and protect outdoor access by becoming a member at www.treadlightly.org .

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and employs close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2024.

