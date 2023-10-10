Broadcaster Farah Nasser joins forces with Plan International Canada as Celebrated Ambassador and girls' rights champion

The award-winning journalist will amplify the voices of girls and young women globally and inspire progress for gender equality.

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Plan International Canada, a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls, is excited to announce Farah Nasser, renowned Canadian journalist and Global National anchor, as its newest Celebrated Ambassador. With an impressive career that spans over two decades, Nasser is a determined optimist who brings her passion for storytelling and advocacy for girls' rights to this inspiring role.

"As a journalist, I have the opportunity to showcase the resilience and strength of individuals who refuse to be defined by their circumstances. To partner with Plan International Canada is to be part of a powerful movement that is actively creating a better world for girls and young women around the world, including my daughter," said Nasser. "It is a privilege to amplify the voices of girls and highlight their stories of determination and triumph. Powerful stories inspire action."

Nasser's announcement as a Celebrated Ambassador and girls' rights champion coincides with the International Day of the Girl. This global moment promotes a world where every girl is celebrated and valued as a powerful changemaker. Nasser invites everyone to recognize the tremendous potential of girl activists and speak out against the injustice they face due to their age and gender.

As more young people worldwide engage in advocacy, girls and young women activists still face multiple barriers – including discrimination and threats to their safety – which hold back progress for gender equality and other social issues. Distinguished Celebrated Ambassadors such as Nasser generously volunteer their time to serve as advocates, promoting awareness for crucial initiatives undertaken by Plan Canada to support girls in Canada and around the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Farah as our newest Celebrated Ambassador," said Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. "Farah walks the talk and has a proven track record of using her voice and platform to champion girls' rights and gender equality. We are excited to work in partnership with her to ensure girls across Canada and around the world can learn, lead, decide and thrive."

Nasser joins Maryam and Nivaal Rehman, youth activists and changemakers who recently became Plan Canada Celebrated Ambassadors. The Rehman sisters are founders of The World With MNR, a non-profit organization that uses advocacy, storytelling and development to take action for climate justice, gender equality and inclusivity. The activist duo has also advocated for girls at global forums like the G7 Summit. These three newest girls' rights champions form part of Plan Canada's illustrious roster of Celebrated Ambassadors, which includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lisa LaFlamme, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Cheryl Hickey, Sarah Rafferty, and more, to advocate for a more just and equal world.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships for children for over 85 years and is now active in more than 80 countries.

We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We're determined optimists and will continue to persevere until we are all equal.

Visit plancanada.ca for more information.

About International Day of the Girl

Plan International Canada led an extensive two-year campaign in 2009 that engaged thousands of Canadians in a call for an International Day of the Girl, a global initiative to recognize girls' rights as human rights. In December 2011, with unanimous all-party support, the Canadian government led the United Nations to officially declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl.

For media inquiries please contact:

Plan International Canada

PR & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Plan International Canada