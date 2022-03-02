Broadcast and digital coverage to bring all the action from Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games to audiences across Canada, March 4-13

- Comprehensive plan includes nearly 150 TV hours on CBC/Radio-Canada, AMI and Sportsnet

- All five sports will be live streamed on multiple platforms

- Opening Ceremony will air live on March 4 at 6:30 a.m. ET (3:30 a.m. PT)

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - With Canada's Paralympians looking forward to competing at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, the Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium, including primary broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada, today announced broadcast, live streaming, and digital coverage plans for the event, taking place Friday March 4 – Sunday March 13.

"We are set for an incredible Paralympic Winter Games and are very excited for people across the country to be able to watch Canada's Paralympians dazzle on the world stage," said Martin Richard, executive director, Communications and Brand, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Coverage of the Paralympics has improved and increased with every Games, and this is no exception. Viewers across Canada can expect high quality TV broadcasts, superb live streams, and around-the-clock social and digital media coverage."

The Paralympic Winter Games features five sports: Para alpine skiing, Para ice hockey, Para nordic skiing (biathlon and cross country), Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling. All events featuring Canadian athletes plus more will be available for live streaming.

"CBC/Radio-Canada is proud to be providing extensive multiplatform coverage of the Paralympic Games. We wish all of our Paralympians the best of luck," said Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada.

Live streams can be found on Paralympic.ca , CPC's YouTube channel, cbc.ca/beijing2022 and Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques , the free CBC Gem streaming service, the Radio-Canada Sports app, and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. Anyone wishing to catch up on the action afterwards can also watch events on-demand on these platforms, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Live TV coverage begins on CBC/Radio-Canada on Friday March 4 at 6:30 a.m. ET (3:30 a.m. PT) with the Opening Ceremony, hosted in English by veteran broadcaster Scott Russell, and in French by Marie-José Turcotte and Benoît Huot. The 10-day event wraps on Sunday March 13 with the Closing Ceremony. The Opening and Closing ceremonies will be presented with closed captioning, described video, and ASL integrations.

Hosted by CBC Sports' Scott Russell, CBC's weekend coverage will air in the morning, daytime, and late night slots, while weekday shows will air Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. local. Four-time Paralympic Games medallist Summer Mortimer will join Russell in-studio for the Opening and Closing ceremonies and regular check-ins on daily shows. Radio-Canada will air weekend Paralympic shows hosted by Marie-José Turcotte at 3:00 p.m. ET from Montreal, and Jean St-Onge will team up with Jean-Patrick Balleux and Para athlete Camille Chai to host the daily weekday show at 1 p.m. ET from Beijing.

CBC Sports' Devin Heroux and Radio-Canada's Jean St-Onge and Jean-Patrick Balleux will be on the ground in Beijing, to bring Canadians the top stories of the day. Additionally, CBC Sports' Victor Findlay and Paralympic gold medallist Paul Rosen will provide play-by-play and analysis for Canadian Para ice hockey games, while Canadian wheelchair curling matches will be called by CBC Sports' Matt Cullen and three-time Paralympic gold medallist Sonja Gaudet.

New for the Paralympic Winter Games, CBC Sports digital series While You Were Sleeping is the perfect way to start each day without missing out on any of the major storylines from Beijing. From medal moments to exciting events, host Jacqueline Doorey recaps everything of importance to Canadians that happened during the night. An ASL version will also be available daily, with support from the Broadcasting Accessibility Fund.

Broadcast partner AMI will also offer regular coverage of key competitions. Described video will be offered on all of CBC's Daytime television coverage, provided by Descriptive Video Works.

Sportsnet will re-broadcast CBC's coverage every morning on Sportsnet One.

For the complete broadcast schedule, please CLICK HERE.

A team of 49 athletes will represent Canada at the Games, including 25 Paralympic medallists and 19 first-time Paralympians.

"Having a quality, robust live coverage plan is so important to growing Paralympic sport and it is fantastic to know that everyone throughout Canada can watch every minute of the Games," said Josh Dueck, chef de mission, Beijing 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team. "This is going to be such an exciting, compelling Games with extraordinary athletes, and the performances of our team will resonate with Canadians. On the flip side, I also know the team in Beijing will be able to feel all of the support from back home, so I encourage everyone to watch and cheer on every athlete."

Led by the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), the Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium is composed of broadcast partners CBC/Radio-Canada, AMI, Sportsnet, and Amazon Prime Video, and digital partners Twitter, Facebook, and MXZN. The broadcast is made possible through support from corporate partners Toyota, Canadian Tire Corporation, Petro-Canada, and Bell.

Broadcast and livestream coverage will be supplemented with digital content on the CPC and CBC Sports social media channels, including interviews with athletes, highlights packages, and live clippings during the events. Paralympic.ca will be the hub of all things Canadian Paralympic Team for the Games, including live streaming, results, schedules, and the latest news.

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

