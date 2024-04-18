British heritage brand Barbour launches new collection at Specsavers

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Specsavers welcomes Barbour into its growing brand portfolio with a collection of optical glasses from the iconic British brand, known for classic styles and premium craftmanship.

With a fresh twist on classic shapes, this exclusive collection features timeless colours and patterns, designed for the rush of the city as much as the calm of a rural retreat.

The new Barbour collection is exclusively available at Specsavers. (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada)

The Barbour story began in 1894 in the coastal town of South Shields in the North East of England when founder John Barbour began selling oilskins to the mariners and fishermen to protect them from the worst of the British weather. Today, Barbour is a 5th generation family-owned global lifestyle business providing outerwear, clothing, accessories and footwear for men, women and children and remains true to its founding values of quality, durability, attention to detail and fitness for purpose.

The new Barbour eyewear collection is inspired by the iconography of Barbour's renowned wax jackets through the understated use of tartan and houndstooth prints and a variety of timeless eyewear shapes.

Sarah West, Head of Frames for Specsavers Canada is excited for Canadians to experience the quality and style of Barbour at Specsavers.

"Through 126 years of combined style heritage, together Specsavers and Barbour deliver premium, on trend, and beautifully crafted frames within this exclusive range. This collection, of both optical and sunglasses, embodies the signature Barbour ethos with a style that is fit for purpose and suits everyone."

"We are delighted to partner with Specsavers on this eyewear collection which perfectly captures the heritage of Barbour. It incorporates our classic British style in textures and patterns synonymous with Barbour, reimagined for everyday wear from the city to the country," said David Godfrey, Regional Manager Distributor Markets, EMEA & Licensing, Barbour.

Discover the Barbour collection, exclusively at Specsavers, online or in store starting April 18, 2024. Get two pairs from $249, including single-vision lenses. Exclusions and conditions apply.

About Barbour

Originally established by John Barbour in 1894 in South Shields in the North East of England to provide outerwear to fishermen, sailors and mariners to protect them from the worst of the British weather, today Barbour offers a complete wardrobe of clothes, accessories and footwear for men, women and children. Shirts, knitwear, trousers, footwear and accessories are now just as much in demand as Barbour's iconic outerwear.

Forever synonymous with the British countryside, Barbour's collections now span from the best practical country clothing to fashion-forward lifestyle collections. To this day Barbour's ranges continue to be inspired by the company's archives which date back to 1910 – each season classic designs are re-interpreted into modern, contemporary silhouettes. In 1998, in conjunction with Kinloch Anderson, renowned tartan specialists based in Edinburgh, Scotland, Barbour developed the first of their own exclusive tartans, the Classic Tartan based on the set of the Ayrshire District Tartan from where the Barbour family had originated. Followed in 2002 by the Dress Tartan, Barbour's tartans are a signature of the brand.

A family-owned 5th generation brand established 129 years ago, Barbour is a global success story sold in over 55 countries worldwide including Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the US and Japan. In 2020, Barbour launched Wax for Life, an overarching name for all of Barbour's wax services designed to encourage customers to extend the life of their jackets. Wax for Life includes re-waxing and repairs first introduced in 1921 and Re-Loved, an upcycling circularity initiative.

In 2023, Barbour celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Beaufort wax jacket, an Evergreen icon, designed by Dame Margaret Barbour in 1983 and one of the classic jackets that has made Barbour a household name.

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and -led business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Canadians have access to comprehensive eye exams at more than 100 independently owned optometric practices located within Specsavers locations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, with stores set to open in Manitoba in the summer of 2024. As part of Specsavers commitment to accessible eyecare, every location is equipped with Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technology. OCT technology enables optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions in their earliest stages. Specsavers has a range of high-quality eyewear, including over 1,000 frames, lenses and contact lenses starting from $69 for a complete pair of single vision glasses.

Founded in the UK 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,600 Specsavers healthcare businesses across 11 countries serving over 42 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and affordable and quality eyewear.

