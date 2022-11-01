British Columbia artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports British food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including British Columbian Carolyn Wong. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including British Columbian Carolyn Wong. As part of this year’s campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Food Banks BC through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Wong is a Chinese-Canadian illustrator and mural artist residing in Vancouver, B.C. Wong has a deep love for storytelling through creating vibrant illustrations that represent our communities.

"This design celebrates holiday traditions and food, and represents B.C., while referencing symbols from Chinese diaspora culture in a contemporary style," said artist Carolyn Wong. "Design elements include holiday themes such as winter, snow, gift wrapping and ornamental decorations, combined with Chinese cultural elements such as Mahjong symbols and colours, dumplings on a porcelain plate and chopsticks."

British Columbia artists, Tierney Milne and Mateusz Napieralski, have also been featured on past Purolator holiday boxes.

Supporting British Columbia food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Food Banks BC through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure all British Columbians have access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

Food Banks BC is the provincial association of food banks, comprising of 105 hunger relief agencies. It supports its members through the distribution of food and financial donations and by providing access to training and networking opportunities to assist their efforts to tackle hunger in their communities.

"We are in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and the increasing price of food is outpacing the household budgets for so many British Columbians," said Dan Huang-Taylor, Executive Director of Food Banks BC. "As a result of this, food banks in British Columbia have seen massive increases in demand and an influx of new clients. Campaigns such as the Purolator Holiday Box campaign play a vital role in raising funds and awareness for B.C.'s food banks. We are deeply grateful for this support in the fight against hunger."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

