Bringing Joy to Kids Through Pizza

Domino's Pizza Partners with Campfire Circle for International Day of Happiness

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) is delighted to partner with Domino's Pizza for the International Day of Happiness, bringing joy to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. On March 20, when customers purchase a specially priced $4.99 medium one-topping pizza at Domino's Pizza locations in Ontario, $1 will be donated to Campfire Circle.

Campfire Circle provides year-round camp experiences to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families, empowering kids to take back their childhood, regardless of their medical diagnosis. Campfire Circle meets kids wherever they are in their treatment journey: in the hospital at their sickest, through programs in their local communities, and at our medically supported overnight camps.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Campfire Circle on this International Day of Happiness," says Werner Lomker, Franchisee, Domino's Pizza. "Together, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families with cancer or serious illness."

"Campfire Circle's goal is to bring joy and laughter to kids every day of the year," says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. "Celebrating the International Day of Happiness through pizza is the perfect way to bring more joy to more kids with cancer or serious illness."

Premium toppings and crust types subject to an additional charge. Offer code: CAMP.

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Campfire Circle programs are offered in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, in local communities, and at our medically supported overnight camps. Provided at no cost to families, these programs improve overall well-being, build self-confidence and resiliency, and foster much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey. When you support Campfire Circle, you are helping to build a world where children thrive and families heal. To donate, volunteer, or learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Canada is proud to serve our communities from coast to coast! Our stores are locally owned and operated by franchisees who take pride in supporting their community. Whether it's sponsoring events or holding fundraisers to support worthy causes like Campfire Circle, we have dedicated ourselves to hand-crafting and delivering delicious pizzas with high-quality ingredients. We're a global brand with local perspective. For more info, visit dominos.ca.

SOURCE Campfire Circle

