Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Q1 2021 Financial Results Notice and Annual Meeting Reminder

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) a leading provider of residential real estate services to brokers and their REALTORS®1, will discuss it's Q1 2021 financial results during the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

Under Ontario securities laws, the Company provides its annual meeting–related materials in electronic form which are available for download at www.meetingdocuments.com/astca/BRE or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Investors can also access these filings on the Company's website at www.bridgemarq.com .

The Company's shareholders' meeting will be a virtual only, live audio webcast held on May 11th, 2021 at 10 a.m. eastern time. Shareholders of record as at March 26, 2021 and their proxyholders will be permitted to vote and ask questions during the online event.

To access the shareholders' meeting, please visit https://web.lumiagm.com/446931801 and follow the login instructions. Shareholders and proxyholders will require their unique control number, which is provided by AST Trust Company Canada in accordance with the instructions provided to shareholders.

For more information on participation at the virtual only, live audio webcast, please review the Company's meeting guide ( http://www.bridgemarq.com/meeting-guide ) and the Management Information Circular. For answers to frequently asked questions regarding the virtual meeting platform, please visit https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq .

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of over 19,000 REALTORS®. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com.

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com.

1 The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

For further information: Sarah Louise Gardiner, Director of Investor Relations, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc., Tel: 416-510-5783

