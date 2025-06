Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Declares Dividend

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced a cash dividend of $0.1125 per restricted voting share payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025.

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 21,000 REALTORS® through its franchise network and corporately owned brokerages. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Proprio Direct®, Via Capitale®, Johnston & Daniel® and Les Immeubles Mont-Tremblant brands. For more information, go to www.bridgemarq.com.

