Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced the voting results for the directors elected at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on May 13, 2025.

Bridgemarq is pleased to announce that the holders of restricted voting shares have elected Mr. Colum Bastable, Ms. Lorraine Bell, Ms. Jitanjli Datt, Mr. Brian Hoecht and Ms. Gail Kilgour to the board of directors. The results of the voting are summarized in the following table:

Director Nominees Votes For % Votes Withheld % Mr. Colum Bastable 1,622,776 97.32 % 44,713 2.68 % Ms. Lorraine Bell 1,628,059 97.64 % 39,430 2.36 % Ms. Jitanjli Datt 1,601,989 96.07 % 65,500 3.93 % Mr. Brian Hoecht 1,605,635 96.29 % 61,854 3.71 % Ms. Gail Kilgour 1,619,972 97.15 % 47,517 2.85 %

Brookfield BBP (Canada) Holdings LP, the owner of the Exchangeable Units issued by the Company and the holder of one special voting share, re-appointed Mr. Spencer Enright and Mr. Joe Freedman to the board.

In addition, the shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to act as the Company's external auditors for the coming year, with 99.61% of those shareholders who voted approving the appointment.

Finally, the shareholders approved the implementation of a stock option plan, intended to align the interests of officers and employees of the Corporation with the long-term interests of shareholders, with 98.27% of those shareholders who voted approving the resolution.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 21,000 REALTORS® through its franchise network and corporately owned brokerages. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Proprio Direct®, Via Capitale®, Johnston & Daniel® and Les Immeubles Mont-Tremblant brands. For more information, go to www.bridgemarq.com.

