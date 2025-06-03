Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Inc. Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer Mr. Wallace Wang

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced the appointment of Wallace Wang as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2025.

Mr. Wang joins Bridgemarq from Brookfield Asset Management, bringing a solid track record of supporting strategic financial decision-making together with strong leadership capabilities. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds both a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Accounting and a Master's degree in Accounting.

Outgoing CFO, Glen McMillan, will be working with Mr. Wang in the coming weeks to effect a smooth transition of responsibilities.

"I look forward to the expertise Mr. Wang will bring to the role and am confident he will continue to build on Mr. McMillan's proven track record of excellence in financial operations whilst supporting the successful achievement of our long-term growth initiatives," said Spencer Enright, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgemarq.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 21,000 REALTORS® through its franchise network and corporately owned brokerages. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Proprio Direct®, Via Capitale®, Johnston & Daniel® and Les Immeubles Mont-Tremblant brands. For more information, go to www.bridgemarq.com.



