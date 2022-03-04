TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers ("Bridgehouse") today announces an update to its high-net-worth pricing to include total investments of $250,000 and up in units of the Morningstar Balanced Portfolio, Morningstar Conservative Portfolio, Morningstar Growth Portfolio and Morningstar Moderate Portfolio (collectively, the "Morningstar Funds"). Bridgehouse also announces its intention to terminate the Morningstar Aggressive Portfolio, on or about May 6, 2022 (the "Termination Date").

High-Net-Worth Pricing Morningstar Funds

Effective today, eligible investors will receive management fee distributions for Series A and Series F, as follows, for total investments of $250,000 and up in units of a Morningstar Fund:

Fund Name Series Management

Fee Management Fee

Distributions for

Accounts

$250,000-$499,999 Management Fee

Distributions for

Accounts

>$500,000 Morningstar Balanced Portfolio Series F 1.75% 0.15% 0.20%

Series A 0.75% 0.15% 0.20% Morningstar Conservative Portfolio Series F 1.35% 0.15% 0.20%

Series A 0.60% 0.15% 0.20% Morningstar Growth Portfolio Series F 1.80% 0.15% 0.20%

Series A 0.80% 0.15% 0.20% Morningstar Moderate Portfolio Series F 1.55% 0.15% 0.20% Series A 0.70% 0.15% 0.20%

Termination of Morningstar Aggressive Portfolio

Also, effective today, units of the Morningstar Aggressive Portfolio (the "Fund") will no longer be available for purchase by new or existing unitholders, including purchases made through a pre authorized purchase plan.

Unitholders of the Fund are encouraged to contact their investment professional to discuss the termination, their investment options and any possible tax consequences. Unitholders may redeem or switch their holdings in the Fund up until the close of business at 4:00pm ET on May 6, 2022.

Thereafter, on the Termination Date, all holdings of the Fund will be redeemed at fair market value and the net assets will be distributed to unitholders. For units held in non-registered accounts, the proceeds of the termination will be deposited into the bank account on file in the records of the Fund or, where banking information is unavailable, a cheque will be issued. For units held in registered tax accounts, the proceeds of the termination will be automatically switched into units of the equivalent series of the Brandes Canadian Money Market Fund.

Investors will not be required to pay any redemptions fees or sales charges upon redemption of their investment or the termination of the Fund.

Bridgehouse will send notice to each unitholder of the Fund at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Morningstar Associates Inc. and Sionna Investment Managers Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release is for information purposes only.

