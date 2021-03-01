SALMON ARM, BC, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - On December 21, 2020, Frederick Stanley Kent was found guilty in Salmon Arm Provincial Court for fishing while prohibited by a Court Order. The Honourable Justice Leven also found Mr. Kent guilty of unlawful possession of fish. He was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, forfeit his fishing equipment, and issued a further 5-year fishing prohibition.

The Honorable Justice Leven stated that protection of these fragile fish stocks is important in ensuring survival of the species, and it is the hope that the sentencing for this case will serve as a deterrent to others who consider abusing this resource.

On August 27, 2019, DFO fishery officers observed Mr. Kent fishing in the Shuswap River from a bridge near Grindrod, B.C. The officers were aware that Mr. Kent was under a Court-ordered prohibition at the time; he was issued an appearance notice to attend Court, and his rod and gear were seized.

Mr. Kent received his first 5-year fishing prohibition and $4,550 in fines on June 9, 2015, when he pled guilty to 13 of 15 charges of illegal fishing activities on the Shuswap River, near Enderby, BC. These violations occurred in August and September of 2014 and included: foul-hooking fish; illegal possession; making a false or misleading statement to a fishery officer; molesting fish; exceeding the monthly quota for adult Chinook salmon, and failing to record his catch.

This illegal fishing activity resulted in a management decision between the Province of B.C. and Fisheries and Oceans Canada to close all fishing opportunities 50metres upstream, and downstream, from the Trinity Valley Road Bridge from June 15 to November 15 every year.

Quick Facts

The Lower Shuswap River (Region 8) is only open to Chinook harvest for 4 weeks per year, and strict quotas are in place to ensure survivability of the sensitive Fraser Chinook that migrate here from the Pacific ocean to spawn.

The current prohibition will expire on December 21, 2025 .

The Government of Canada is committed to protecting Canada's wildlife and biodiversity and safeguarding the long-term health and productivity of Canada's fisheries resources, and the habitat that supports them, for generations to come. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act.

Associated Links: Fishery notice for Fraser Chinook stocks opening for Lower Shuswap River and Mabel Lake 2019 - https://notices.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/fns-sap/index-eng.cfm?pg=view_notice&DOC_ID=224359&ID=all

