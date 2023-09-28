BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, Agnico Eagle Mines' Nunavut Vice-President, Martin Plante, unveiled a transformative initiative: the Inunnguiniq project. As revealed during the closing gala of the Kivalliq Trade Show in Rankin Inlet, through Inunnguiniq Agnico Eagle has solidified three crucial partnerships, including an inspiring $2.5 million investment allocated to Breakfast Club of Canada.

This partnership will ensure that every school child in the Kivalliq and Kitikmeot regions of Nunavut will enjoy nourishing breakfasts for at least three years. The new engagement perfectly aligns with Breakfast Club of Canada in ensuring that, from coast-to-coast-to-coast, no child starts the day on an empty stomach.

Judith Barry, Breakfast Club of Canada's Co-Founder and Government Relations Director, expressed her gratitude for the collaboration, stating, "We are deeply honoured to partner with Agnico Eagle in the Inunnguiniq Project. Together, we are taking a significant step toward ensuring that every child in Nunavut has access to the nourishment they need to thrive. This partnership exemplifies the power of collective action in making a meaningful impact on children's lives because success tomorrow starts with a breakfast today."

The Inunnguiniq Project focuses on three crucial aspects: promoting an active lifestyle by supporting traditional activities, enhancing food security through a stable food supply, and empowering Inuit-led non-profit organizations to create lasting positive impacts within Nunavut's communities, prioritizing self-determination and community-driven progress.

"The Inunnguiniq project and related partnerships reflect Agnico Eagle's commitment to Nunavut's youth. Children hold the potential to shape Nunavut and Canada's future, and we are committed to supporting their dreams and aspirations. With Breakfast Club Canada, we hope we can help them get a head start by fuelling their bodies and minds." stated Martin Plante

Firmly aligned with the mission of Breakfast Club of Canada, this initiative is a great example of the strength of collaboration and reaffirms Agnico Eagle's unwavering commitment to nurturing the future of Nunavut by recognizing that children's well being is a central pillar of a community development.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. To learn more, visit agnicoeagle.com.

