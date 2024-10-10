NIAGARA ON THE LAKE, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - In early October 2023, two travellers arrived at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Queenston Bridge port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. Both travellers declared that they did not have more than $10,000 cash with them. Upon secondary examination, CBSA officers found $227,453.00 USD concealed in the vehicle. It was determined at the time with the exchange rate to have a value of over $312,200.00 CDN.

The CBSA seized the currency under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA) and detained the occupants for suspicion of smuggling under the Customs Act. The RCMP Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity Unit then began a criminal investigation which identified the cash as belonging to the passenger of the car.

Chandrakant Patel (56) of Brampton was charged with:

Fail to declare currency greater than $10,000.00 contrary to Section 12(1) of the PCMLTFA

On September 9, 2024, Patel pled guilty to the charge.

The RCMP is committed to working with our partners to protect the residents and communities of Canada. Our collaboration with the CBSA continues to provide positive results for Canada. The RCMP also acknowledges the hard work of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) for the detection, prevention and deterrence of money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities.

"The Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity Program is committed to working with our partners, the CBSA and FINTRAC, on joint concerns and responsibilities. This investigation highlights our dedication to working together to stop money laundering across our country."

- Sgt. Lepa Jankovic, Non-commissioned Officer in charge, Niagara-on-the-Lake detachment.

"Stopping currency obtained through proceeds of crime from crossing borders is part of the commitment of the Canada Border Services Agency to keep our communities safe. This seizure and investigation demonstrates the consequences for smugglers, and those perpetuating the cycle of organized crime."

- Christine Durocher, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Southern Ontario Region

Fast Facts

Travelling with CAD$10,000 or more? Sending it by mail or courier? Declare it

or more? Sending it by mail or courier? Declare it For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures

The RCMP Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity Unit is tasked with the prevention and detection of the cross-border smuggling both to and from Canada. This unit supports four CBSA ports of entry by conducting larger criminal investigations that start at the port. The unit is also tasked with protecting the border area between the ports from Cobourg on Lake Ontario to Port Burwell on Lake Erie. The members of the unit will often be found in boats ensuring vessels are complying with reporting requirements when entering Canada.

The CBSA works closely in an investigative capacity with our law enforcement partners such as the RCMP, and other domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

