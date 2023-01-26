Bradda Head Lithium Limited Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Charles FitzRoy, Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Stalker, Chairman, Bradda Head Lithium Limited (TSXV: BHLI) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), together with their company directors and advisors, joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange and to open the market.

Bradda Head is a new breed of lithium explorer with assets in the USA and unique exposure across all three main recognised lithium deposit types: brine, hard rock (or pegmatite) and sedimentary (or clay).

Bradda Head Lithium Opens the Market Thursday, January 26, 2023

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Sarah Cope, [email protected]