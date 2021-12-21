Shop early online starting December 25 at 12:00 a.m. EST

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Staples Canada has announced its Boxing Week deals to close out the holiday season, with the season's best prices on tech essentials, workspace upgrades, creativity and learning supplies, and more. Customers can shop early online at staples.ca starting December 25 at 12 a.m. EST with free shipping on all orders, and stores will open early December 26 at 8 a.m. local time (visit stores.staples.ca for local hours).

"Canadians often take time on Boxing Day to treat themselves and get the gifts they may have wanted all season," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "We wanted to provide them with the best value on hundreds of items we know they've been interested in so they can start the new year off right."

TOP BOXING WEEK DEALS

Valid online as of December 25 at 12 a.m. EST and in-store as of December 26 at 8 a.m. local time, while quantities last.

These deals and more are covered in Staples Canada's Boxing Week flyer, which can be found on Staples.ca under Deals.

Free next-day delivery on all staples.ca orders

Free next-day delivery is available on all staples.ca orders every day. Because staples.ca uses its own fleet to deliver online orders to 85 per cent of the country, customers can expect their purchases to arrive within 1-2 days. In-store and curbside pick up are also available for orders placed online.

Extended holiday return policy

Staples Canada has also extended its return policy for the holiday season. Purchases made between November 1 and December 24, 2021 can be returned until January 16, 2022 or 14-30 days from the purchase date (whichever is longer). Returns must be accompanied by a receipt and items returned with a gift receipt will be eligible for exchange or store credit.

ShopSafe in-store

Staples stores continue follow the ShopSafe™ Program to keep associates and customers safe. In-store health and safety protocols include physical distancing guidelines, all-day disinfection, face mask requirements, sanitization stations and a ShopSafe™ app that gives customers the option to join a virtual queue in-store during peak times.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as six co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 578, [email protected]; Noah Gomberg, Golin, 647-475-4721, [email protected]