MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Because exploring the plant biodiversity on our plates is a tasty way to take part in the socio-ecological transition, Espace pour la vie presents Botanical Flavours, starting June 22 at the Jardin botanique de Montréal. All summer long, we'll be cultivating eco-friendly gourmet pleasures through fun a host of activities. On the menu: Learn how to reduce food waste, taste surprisingly flavourful plants, and have fun cooking in the play area with your little ones. July 15 to August 10, take part in inspiring cooking demonstrations with a great line-up of guest chefs, while children (aged 3 and over) get to cook for real at the "Let's get cooking!" activity. Don't miss this mouth-watering series of activities for the whole family!

Learning, tasting and fun for the whole family

Every day, from Saturday June 22 to Monday September 2, 10 am to 5 pm

NO-WASTE CHALLENGE: SAVE IT OR WASTE IT! – Animated activity - 8 years and up

Location: Rose Garden, south of the Aquatic Garden

An immersive workshop to reduce food waste at home. In a team setting, create the ultimate zero-waste recipe using all the parts of fruits and vegetables, and take home some pretty clever ideas!

FINGER-LICKING PLANTS – Animated activity - All ages

Location: Grassed area in front of the Japanese Pavilion

Pineapple-flavoured leaves? Peppery flowers? Pungent, sweet, fruity, spicy—a range of tastes will tickle your palate and your nose during these playful plant tastings.

KIDS' KITCHEN – Free activity - A play area for ages 3 to 8

Location: Grassed area next to the Insectarium dome

Become a cook! Weigh, sift, shop and pretend to cook like grown-ups.

Cooking with local biodiversity in mind

Monday to Saturday, July 15 to August 10

A PLANT REVOLUTION RIGHT ON YOUR PLATE - Culinary demonstrations and tastings - 8 years and up

Location: Event marquee ("Fuji tent")

"Bio-diversify" your plate with our guest chefs! Get inspired to eat more plants and learn how to use all the parts of the plants you cook. Inspiring discussions, mouth-watering recipes and tasty discoveries are on the menu. For 4 weeks, we'll be celebrating biodiversity on the plate daily through a wide range of themes. Monday - 1 and 2:30 pm Tuesday - 1 and 2:30 pm Wednesday - 1 and 2:30 pm Thursday - 1 and 2:30 pm Cook an original recipe to reduce food waste. Rediscover ancient or forgotten plants. Learn all about urban and forest plants. Discover some amazing plants.

LET'S GET COOKING! - Cooking workshop for children aged 3 and up

Location: Event marquee ("Fuji tent")

Children will discover the pleasures of cooking with plants while having fun in this workshop proposed by C'est moi le chef! Here, it's up to the kids to get their hands dirty, while learning how to eat well. The beginner chefs will then have the pleasure of tasting and sharing their masterpiece with their parents.

Duration: 30 minutes - Maximum 20 youngsters at a time (on a first-come, first-served basis)

One adult per child required.

Food containers are provided to take leftovers home. However, you're welcome to bring your own. Fridays and Saturdays, July 19, 20, 26 and 27, August 2, 3, 9, 10, at 1, 2 and 3 pm

Detailed program at espacepourlavie.ca

Reduce your GHGs. Get for public transit (Pie-IX metro and a 5-minute walk) and active transportation (bike paths and Bixi stations nearby).

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium de Montréal. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.2 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

